Forget trading – Pokemon TCG Pocket players are hyped for one key addition

Forget trading – Pokemon TCG Pocket players are hyped for one key additionDexerto / The Pokemon Company
It’s an exciting time for Pokemon TCG Pocket, with the upcoming arrival of Space-Time Smackdown and trading, all in the space of a few days. However, that’s not what the community is really looking forward to.
Thanks to Space-Time Smackdown, Pokemon TCG Pocket is about to see over 140 different cards joining the meta, and fans will be descending in their thousands to pull ’em all and figure out which are the strongest, even if Dialga EX and Lucario have already been slated as OP.
However, the majority of players aren’t looking for those cards so they can destroy real players. Instead, most are gearing up to dive back into their most highly anticipated feature, solo battles.
Pokemon TCG Pocket players gearing up for more solo battles
Solo battles are a vital aspect of any Pokemon TCG Pocket player’s experience. Not only do they teach you how to battle, but they grant some valuable rewards and offer an easy way to test out your deck builds, making them perfect for anyone looking to either learn how to beat opponents or just battle without any pressure.
On the Pokemon TCG Pocket Reddit, players began revealing that it wasn’t trading they were looking forward to, but rather all the “free hourglasses” they’ll get from the solo battles.
“I thought I was the only one more excited for solo battles than trading” shared one player, adding how much they “enjoyed the problem solving with different decks. Likely the first thing I’m going to check out.”
Others echoed the same sentiment, revealing that “it’s a good place to experiment & learn new cards,” which is pivotal now the new expansion is on its way.
“I don’t care about the resources, I just want the solo battles and their quests, I love building different decks to counter every quest, and strategizing how to beat a certain deck” commented another eager player.
One even suggested how the new challenges will fit in with trading, given there appears to be a new currency: “So anyway, solo battles now reward you with trade currency “
Of course, nothing has been confirmed, but it’s clear the community is excited to try out the new solo battles and reap the rewards of its challenges. After all, more rewards means more cards, which means you’ll soon be able to grab that meta deck and collect ’em all.