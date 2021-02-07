Logo
Pokemon

First Edition Pokemon cards in gem-mint condition sell for staggering price at auction

Published: 7/Feb/2021 12:40

by Luke Edwards
Goldin Auctions

Pokemon TCG

A complete set of First Edition Pokemon trading cards has sold at auction for a staggering $666,000, in yet another instance of Pokemon cards fetching crazy money.

Pokemon trading cards saw a huge resurgence during 2020, and it looks like it will continue through 2021. We’ve seen one ultra-rare Pokemon card sell for $350,000 on auction, and another flogged for $300,000.

For this latest listing, put on Goldin Auctions, bidders had plenty of time to scrape some cash together, as it was first advertised in mid-January. The bidding started at $125,000, and it didn’t take long for that to be matched.

Ultimately, the bid eclipsed well over half a million dollars in the latest example of the insane value some Pokemon cards now hold.

Rare PSA10 Pokemon cards
goldinauctions
This set of First Edition cards was sold at auction on February 6.

After 15 bids, a complete set of 103 1st edition Pokemon cards sold for exactly $666,000. Originally released in 1999, the set was kept in gem-mint condition – the highest grade – for over 21 years.

The set included four Charizard cards, which are alone worth a combined six figures, as well as highly sought-after Alakazam and Blastoise cards.

Who bought the cards remains a mystery, as does whether they plan to keep the cards as a collectible or sell them at a higher price in the future. We’re yet to see a single set of Pokemon TCG products reach $1 million in value, but at this rate, we wouldn’t bank against it.

logan paul with pokemon trading card 200k base set
Instagram: loganpaul
Logan Paul spent $2 million on Pokemon trading cards.

The value of Pokemon cards is so high, we’ve seen a bunch of Influencers get in on the act. Logan Paul, for example, revealed he has spent over $2 million on First Edition boxes, which don’t even necessarily guarantee they will contain a top-tier card.

Some collectors have even cashed in on their collections to fund their ambition, with one YouTuber swapping his collection for a brand-new Audi R8. Another fan-funded his college tuition by selling $80,000 of collectibles.

This just shows the transformative power held by these Pokemon cards. It’ll be interesting to see how much some cards will be worth in the future.

Pokemon

Pokemon Go February 9 Spotlight Hour: Shiny Miltank, 2x bonus, more

Published: 5/Feb/2021 16:45 Updated: 5/Feb/2021 16:50

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour Miltank
Niantic

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is hosting its second Spotlight Hour of February 2021 by focusing on Gold and Silver favorite, Miltank. Fans of the Gen 2 Normal-type will not want to miss out as the event will feature a Shiny version of the ‘mon, as well as bonus XP.

Niantic is kicking off February’s Spotlight Hour by celebrating Johto region ‘mon Miltank. The one-hour event will give players a chance to stock up on Candy to help power up their favorite cow Pokemon.

Trainers participating may even run into a Shiny version of the Gen II character if they’re lucky. Here is everything you need know about the limited-time Spotlight Hour taking place on February 9.

Miltank Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
The beloved Gen II cow Pokemon will be featured in February’s Spotlight Hour.

Pokemon Go Miltank Spotlight Hour start time

Every Tuesday of each month, the mobile game honors a single Pokemon for one hour. During those 60 minutes, fans will see a major boost in spawn rates which will allow them to stock up on Candy, as well as give them a chance to catch a Shiny variant.

Gen II’s Miltank will be the featured ‘mon on February 9. The limited-time event officially goes live at 6PM and runs till 7PM. It should be noted that it is based on each player’s local time, so make sure to show up based on your own clock.

While Miltank is by no means a rare character, trainers will want to use the hour to try to score the highly coveted Shiny variant – which has a pretty cool blue design. Players can also get bonus stardust as well, which we will go over below.

Shiny Miltank Pokemon GO

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour bonus

The Miltank Spotlight Hour will run alongside this week’s Mystery Bonus. On February 9, players can get 2x Stardust each time they catch a Pokemon. This applies to any ‘mon caught in the wild, so it’s the perfect time to stock up.

Stardust is an important resource in Pokemon Go, as it’s used to not only power up and evolve your favorite Pokemon – an essential part of making your team stronger – but also for trading with other trainers.

Pokemon Go Mystery Bonus Hour screen.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
In 2021, a Mystery Bonus Hour will run alongside Spotlight celebrations.

While Miltank isn’t special per-se, the Gen II cow has become a classic character from Gold and Silver. So those that love the Normal-type ‘mon will want to participate for a chance at encountering a Shiny, if nothing else.

Just like 2020, each month will have a total four Spotlight Hours that go live on Tuesday. February is also packed with events including the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto celebration taking place on February 20, 2021.