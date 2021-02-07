First Edition Pokemon cards in gem-mint condition sell for staggering price at auction

A complete set of First Edition Pokemon trading cards has sold at auction for a staggering $666,000, in yet another instance of Pokemon cards fetching crazy money.

Pokemon trading cards saw a huge resurgence during 2020, and it looks like it will continue through 2021. We’ve seen one ultra-rare Pokemon card sell for $350,000 on auction, and another flogged for $300,000.

For this latest listing, put on Goldin Auctions, bidders had plenty of time to scrape some cash together, as it was first advertised in mid-January. The bidding started at $125,000, and it didn’t take long for that to be matched.

Ultimately, the bid eclipsed well over half a million dollars in the latest example of the insane value some Pokemon cards now hold.

After 15 bids, a complete set of 103 1st edition Pokemon cards sold for exactly $666,000. Originally released in 1999, the set was kept in gem-mint condition – the highest grade – for over 21 years.

The set included four Charizard cards, which are alone worth a combined six figures, as well as highly sought-after Alakazam and Blastoise cards.

Who bought the cards remains a mystery, as does whether they plan to keep the cards as a collectible or sell them at a higher price in the future. We’re yet to see a single set of Pokemon TCG products reach $1 million in value, but at this rate, we wouldn’t bank against it.

The value of Pokemon cards is so high, we’ve seen a bunch of Influencers get in on the act. Logan Paul, for example, revealed he has spent over $2 million on First Edition boxes, which don’t even necessarily guarantee they will contain a top-tier card.

Some collectors have even cashed in on their collections to fund their ambition, with one YouTuber swapping his collection for a brand-new Audi R8. Another fan-funded his college tuition by selling $80,000 of collectibles.

This just shows the transformative power held by these Pokemon cards. It’ll be interesting to see how much some cards will be worth in the future.