Fiery 20% off Pokemon TCG: Obsidian Flames booster box

A bumper package and a boiling hot release. Get heaps of cards and save some money on Pokemon TCG: Obsidian Flames Booster Box deal this Black Friday.

This is one for the hardcore Pokemon TCG fans. If you’re a collector, or just on the hunt for the perfect Pokemon TCG chase card, you can grab a monster-sized bundle with this great Pokemon TCG: Obsidian Flames Booster Box deal for Black Friday.

A whopping package and the perfect way to add some bulk to your card collection, the Pokemon TCG: Obsidian Flames Booster Box includes 36 Booster Packs.

The series also has some incredible cards such as the powerful Charizard Ex, Pidgeot Ex, and Tyranitar Ex. So, pick up the ultimate Pokemon TCG package from Walmart, now reduced from $138.99 to $107.79.

Save more with this monster Pokemon TCG: Obsidian Flames deal

The Pokemon TCG: Obsidian Flames set introduces several new creatures from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. So, while some fan favorites like Charizard are still popular, newcomers such as Glimmora Ex and Palafin bring some new ideas and fresh challenges.

With so many cards to choose from it can be tough to know where to start, but with 36 Booster Packs, even the most experienced Pokemon TCG fan is sure to find something useful in this huge package.

