Fans confused as Pokemon Go rolls out huge and “expensive” bundles

Select Pokemon Go players are encountering new bundles that offer dozens of key items for an appropriately large amount of coins.

The Pokemon Go shop is sporadic at the best of times, as the selection of items and bundles changes to accommodate both the individual player and the region they are playing in.

While some of these Pokemon Go bundles offer great deals, others over time have seemed superfluous, or sometimes even like a waste of the game’s in-game currency. Fans can only earn a maximum of 50 coins a day, so extra purchases have to be done with real money.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some fans such as content creator Kriket are currently encountering huge new item bundles that range from around 3000 coins to 7000 coins in price, with many of them offering dozens of essential items such as egg incubators and lucky eggs.

New Pokemon Go item bundles offer huge items but the cost is high

As Pokemon Go player asteri agaliarept posts on Reddit, one bundle in particular costs 7000 coins and offers 50 super incubators and 50 egg incubators.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Some fans seem pleased, with user GardenSquid1 commenting “Most of my shinies and hundos come from eggs. I would find a box like that useful if I had the coins.”

Article continues after ad

However, other players comment that they’d rather the boxes contained remote raid passes, but Pokemon Go recently increased the price of these passes and capped the inventory total to three alongside a total daily remote raid limit of five.

Article continues after ad

User Alternative_Net8931 adds to the thread saying “If it was like 50 premium passes and 50 remote id buy it in a heartbeat but yeah screw eggs. Hatched close to 900 and have only managed like 7 shinies”

Article continues after ad

In the US the Pokemon Go shop prices list a 2,500 coin bundle for $19.99 (£19.99), a 5,200 coin bundle for $39.99 (£39.99), and a 14,500 coin bundle for $99.99 (£99.99). This means any eager fans hoping to spend 7000 coins on a bundle will need to part with, at minimum, around $69.99 to purchase these large bundles. Perhaps this deal is one for the most dedicated of Pokemon Go players out there.