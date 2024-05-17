Fan made Pokemon art gives Scyther “Jazz Hands”

The Pokemon fanbase has conjured up another horror, as there is now a Scyther with human hands lurking on the Internet to fuel your nightmares.

Pokemon fans love making art of their favorite characters. This often consists of cute drawings, as most Pokemon have adorable designs that lend themselves well to bright and cheery paintings. The simplicity of some Pokemon designs also makes them a popular choice for artwork.

Then, there’s the other side of the fanbase, which loves twisting well-known Pokemon designs into monstrosities that wouldn’t look out of place in a Junji Ito manga. You could make the argument that this was the entire point of the Detective Pikachu movie.

Article continues after ad

Sometimes, there’s a piece of fan art that treads the line between cute and disturbing. This has been accomplished by Bryanishired on the Pokemon Reddit, who created a Scyther sprite with the hands of Mr. Mime, giving it an strange quality that people in the thread found unsettling.

Article continues after ad

One user wrote, “This makes me violently uncomfortable,” while another said, “Scyther has that E Honda vibe going for him.”

“This is horrible, and yet you could still go further,” one user said, “Be thankful he doesn’t have human feet.”

Numerous people pointed out that Scyther (or Glover, as some readers called it) is now performing Jazz Hands, the most fearsome Pokemon attack of them all.

Article continues after ad

As one of the original 151 Pokemon, some people have known Scyther’s design for their entire life. That’s partly what makes Pokemon fusions such a popular genre of fan art, as it merges familiar elements into a bubbling pot of horrors.

Fortunately, the glove-wearing Scyther is unlikely ever to receive a canon equivalent. Then again, we did get Kleavor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which had axes for hands. Maybe Pokemon Legends Z-A will add a futuristic variant of Scyther that became civilized and evolved to have fingers.