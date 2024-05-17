GamingPokemon

Fan made Pokemon art gives Scyther “Jazz Hands”

Scott Baird
Fan made Pokemon art gives Scyther "Jazz Hands"The Pokemon Company/NBC

The Pokemon fanbase has conjured up another horror, as there is now a Scyther with human hands lurking on the Internet to fuel your nightmares.

Pokemon fans love making art of their favorite characters. This often consists of cute drawings, as most Pokemon have adorable designs that lend themselves well to bright and cheery paintings. The simplicity of some Pokemon designs also makes them a popular choice for artwork.

Then, there’s the other side of the fanbase, which loves twisting well-known Pokemon designs into monstrosities that wouldn’t look out of place in a Junji Ito manga. You could make the argument that this was the entire point of the Detective Pikachu movie.

Sometimes, there’s a piece of fan art that treads the line between cute and disturbing. This has been accomplished by Bryanishired on the Pokemon Reddit, who created a Scyther sprite with the hands of Mr. Mime, giving it an strange quality that people in the thread found unsettling.

One user wrote, “This makes me violently uncomfortable,” while another said, “Scyther has that E Honda vibe going for him.”

“This is horrible, and yet you could still go further,” one user said, “Be thankful he doesn’t have human feet.”

Numerous people pointed out that Scyther (or Glover, as some readers called it) is now performing Jazz Hands, the most fearsome Pokemon attack of them all.

As one of the original 151 Pokemon, some people have known Scyther’s design for their entire life. That’s partly what makes Pokemon fusions such a popular genre of fan art, as it merges familiar elements into a bubbling pot of horrors.

Fortunately, the glove-wearing Scyther is unlikely ever to receive a canon equivalent. Then again, we did get Kleavor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which had axes for hands. Maybe Pokemon Legends Z-A will add a futuristic variant of Scyther that became civilized and evolved to have fingers.

About The Author

Scott Baird

Scott has been writing for Dexerto since 2023, having been a former contributor to websites like Cracked, Dorkly, Topless Robot, Screen Rant, The Gamer, and TopTenz. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Scott started as a film student before moving into journalism. Scott specializes in Pokemon, Nintendo, DnD, Final Fantasy, and MTG. He can be contacted on LinkedIn.

keep reading
Rayquaza from Pokemon anime.
Pokemon
Epic Pokemon Emerald GameBoy SP design dubbed “holy grail”
Em Stonham
A still from the Pokemon anime shows Ash Ketchum eating a fried Magikarp
Pokemon
Pokemon fans “haunted” by one important question
Nathan Ellingsworth
Speedy Dragapult Pokemon with blurred background.
Pokemon
Pokemon card release schedule dubbed “unbelievable” after Shrouded Fable news
Em Stonham
pokemon bean bag chairs jigglypuff gengar lechonk
Pokemon
Pokemon unveils adorable Jigglypuff, Gengar & Lechonk bean bag chairs
Philip Trahan
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech