Fan concept brings a Pokemon Classic Collection to life

It’s no real surprise that Nintendo Switch owners want to play original Pokemon games on the Nintendo Switch. The first and second generation titles are bonafide classics, and fans have argued that the Nintendo Switch Online is the perfect way to make them available.

While fans have spoken at length about the dream of being able to buy the Pokemon games on Switch, optimism for the ports is dwindling as the Switch approaches its eighth year on the market.

Tired of waiting, a Pokemon content creator named @Light_88_ has shared a mock-up on X, which shows a concept of a Pokemon Classic Collection, bringing every mainline Pokemon game before the Nintendo DS era to Nintendo Switch, as well as available to play through NSO.

This hypothetical collection includes Pokemon Green, Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, Crystal, Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, Fire Red, and Leaf Green. It’s an ambitious idea, and considering how valuable these titles are, this would be some serious bang for your buck in a single cartridge.

There are dozens of comments underneath the post hoping for something like this. One fan exclaimed, “This is all I’ve wanted for a few years now!” Another added, “Yessss. I’ve wondered why they don’t make em playable again on Switch.”

Comments are adamant any potential collection should be a larger Switch release – like the Castlevania Advance Collection or the TMNT: Cowabunga Collection – instead of the titles dropping on Nintendo Switch Online.

As one person explained, “The collection needs to be a switch game rather than just on the NSO” while another added, “I hope it’s not through NSO.”

From the comments posted so far, people would like the entire collection in one place, especially with bits of behind-the-scenes art and information similar to other recent collections. Additionally, physically owning games is always a draw for collectors and preservationists.

Meanwhile, some think that this idea is too optimistic and that Pokemon would not include so many valuable games in one package. “Best most likely scenario is that each generation gets re-released as its own collection in the $40 range. Maybe if we’re really lucky we’d see all of Gen 1 and 2 in the same collection for $60” said one comment.

For now, a Pokemon Classic Collection is still just a dream, but if you want to catch some Pocket Monsters today you can check out our Pokemon Go guides on popular events such as Spotlight Hour and Community Day.