F2P Pokemon Go player celebrates completion of Master Ball Timed Investigation

A Pokemon Go player celebrated the long-awaited completion of the Master Ball Timed Investigation that was a part of the Adventures Abound season.

Pokemon Go‘s Adventures Abound season will end on December 1. But before then, the Master Ball Timed Investigation will expire on November 21.

The Investigation came with a rare chance to obtain a coveted Master Ball. However, it wasn’t meant to be easy, especially for free-to-play users.

One free-to-play trainer, though, managed to pull off the feat with time to spare.

Trainer commemorates end of Adventures Abound Timed Research

On the Pokemon Go subreddit, a trainer by the name of ‘Flanny709’ celebrated the completion of the Master Ball Timed Investigation. This set of tasks, as part of the Adventures Abound season, gave players a rare opportunity to unlock a Master Ball.

However, the challenge was not meant to be easy. It required the completion of at least 60 Raids, as well as 150 Field Research tasks. Given that the OP stated to be a free-to-play trainer, the individual stated it was an “extreme grind.”

Several Pokemon Go players in the thread offered congratulations.

One player wrote, “Congratulations. I did it F2P too, felt like a chapter of my life.”

The challenge itself came under criticism from Pokemon Go players when it first launched. Part of that was due to the fact that Raids, per some trainers, can be unnecessarily time-consuming.

Others, meanwhile, felt that the Raid requirements would take rural players out of the equation.

A Pokemon Go trainer in the thread added to that sentiment, “I can’t do it, I live too far away from regular raids / they don’t appear enough / i can’t do the raid on my own or I just don’t have time.”

For those who want to complete the Pokemon Go Master Ball Timed Investigation themselves, time is running out. The Master Ball quest will expire on November 21.