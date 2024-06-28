“Extremely strong” Stellar Miracle Pokemon cards have fans hyped

The official Japanese Pokemon TCG YouTube channel has been drumming up hype for the Stellar Miracle expansion set and the latest reveals are nothing short of exquisite.

Coming out on July 19, Stellar Miracle is set to introduce the Stellar Tera-type to the Pokemon TCG, which holds the potential to completely disrupt the competitive circuit.

While most reveal videos tend to only feature two or three cards, the latest selection included a huge variety of unreleased cards from the upcoming expansion. There were six in particular that caused waves in the community.

The Pokemon Company Joltik (108/102), Great Tree ACE SPEC (101/102), and Dachsbun ex (046/102) Pokemon cards.

One of the cards that was immediately jumped on by Pokemon fans was the new Dachsbun ex card. Thanks to translations from PokeBeach, it’s easy to see why this card has caused such a storm in the community – it’s got immense potential.

Dachsbun ex has the Wonder Shine Attack, which costs 2 Energy and deals 130 damage while Confusing the opponent. A cheap, heavy-hitting Attack that also inflicts a Special Condition is powerful on its own, and that’s before you take Dachsbun’s Ability into account.

Dachsbun ex’s ability Full Meal Time means when it is played to evolve a Pokemon, the user may heal all the damage from each one of their Evolution Pokemon. If this happens, all Energy from these Pokemon must be discarded. This has a high Energy tax, but this Ability could be a game-changer when in a difficult situation.

Equally, the Joltik Art Rare is surprisingly punchy, as is the new ACE SPEC. Joltik allows for a quadruple Energy search (2 Grass and 2 Lightning) and Great Tree – which is a Stadium – lets both players search once per turn for a Stage 1. If the Pokemon evolves, they may also look for a Stage 2 and evolve it once more, before shuffling their deck.

The other cards that were revealed in this latest batch of Stellar Miracle gems included Terapagos ex, Hydrapple ex, Noctowl, Galvantula ex, Fidough, a regular Joltik, and a Trainer card for Lacey.

The Pokemon Company Terapagos ex (130/102), Hydrapple ex (127/102), and Noctowl (114/102) Pokemon cards.

It’s safe to say that hype for Stellar Miracle is at an all-time high. This batch of card reveals went down incredibly well with Pokemon TCG fans, with one user online excitedly declaring, “Another goddamn masterpiece. This set will have me broke”.

Dachsbun ex was particularly popular, with a Pokemon TCG collector in a fan forum noting that it felt “extremely strong,” thanks to its Ability and Attack.

Previous Stellar Tera-type card reveals were met with mixed receptions online, but it seems the SAR card for Terapagos ex has won fans over. One viewer noted, “Rainbow border is actually a nice look. Never considered it”.

If you’re hoping to nab some rare and valuable cards from Stellar Miracle to add to your collection, make sure to check out our guide to importing the expansion set.