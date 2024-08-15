Everyone missed one Pokemon Legends Z-A detail in the trailer

While the Pokemon community has been waiting eagerly for more news about the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A release, many fans have been returning to the trailer to analyze it and pick it apart.

It’s a relatively short trailer, introducing viewers to the seemingly futuristic location and interesting roster of confirmed Pokemon, but doesn’t contain a whole lot of information about the upcoming title.

Some fans are convinced they’ve spotted a crucial feature in the trailer though, theorizing that Pokemon Legends Z-A could be introducing the ability to walk alongside your entire party while exploring Lumiose City.

Walking alongside Pokemon has been a delightful concept for fans ever since the first episode of the anime, and predictably, the community was delighted by the find – although some weren’t convinced it would turn out to be true.

One excited Pokemon fan joked about, “Me and my Duckletts recreating Abbey Road,” while another added that they wanted to hang out with an entire pack of Sylveons.

Some Pokemon players were intrigued by the idea but concerned about what it might look like in practice. One noted, “Honestly would love to see this as long as I can still see where I’m going.”

Creator @SoulSilverArt theorized, “I’m not sure if this is the NPC’s actual party of 6 following her, or if it’s actually a mass outbreak … If all 6 of our Pokemon can follow us in Legends Z-A that would be incredible. Can you imagine how much shareable fun community content could come from that.”

Not everyone was convinced by the find, though. One player cautioned, “I’m not sure anything from the trailer should be taken as literally. It’s a promo video not a gameplay video. We may not be able to do this,” while another added, “Even tho this would be awesome, it’s completely a reach.”

It’s important to note that this is not a confirmed feature for Pokemon Legends Z-A as, at the time of writing, gameplay footage is not available. An NPC can be seen with their presumed party in the clip, though, which could point towards players being allowed to do this in the new game.

For now, make sure to check out our breakdown of everything we know about the upcoming game so far and the top theory about when Z-A might be coming out based on the Pokemon TCG. We’ll be sure to keep you in the loop with any further developments.