If you’re a Pokemon Go player who has clicked on a Raid occasionally, you may have noticed some strange-looking creatures inhabiting those boss battles, and it’s likely one of these was an Ultra Beast.

Originally introduced back in Pokemon Sun & Moon, these intergalactic Pocket Monsters don’t come from the original Pokemon dimension (universe maybe, who knows), which is why each sports a rather alien design and pushes the boundaries of just what a Pokemon can be.

But, importantly not all of the Ultra Beasts are as strong or useful as the others, and they are set to populate skies even more with events like the Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024.

So, we’re ranking every Ultra Beast in Pokemon Go so you know where to spend your time, and your Remote Raid Passes, so you can build a powerful team for PvP.

Finally, we are not including Poipole or Nagandel on this list, as they can only be encountered through Special Research tasks and not through Raids. While they are great Pokemon, players will not have to choose whether or not to Raid for them.

Now, on with the ranking:

10. Pheromosa

Niantic

Somebody has to come last, and sadly Pheromosa is at the bottom of the pile. With abysmal defense and some glaring weaknesses such as Flying, Fire, and Psychic, no amount of Attack is going to save a creature that won’t last long on the battlefield.

It doesn’t help that Pheromosa gets outclassed by another Ultra Beast with the same exact typing, but more on that later. At the very least, it has a nice Shiny form that swaps its white dress-like body for a black variant instead.

Pheromosa is serving something, but it certainly isn’t battle prowess.

POKEMON TYPE MAX CP ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA SHINY UNLOCKED Bug/Fighting 3213 316 85 174 Yes

9. Blacephalon

The Pokemon Company

One of the most ridiculous Ultra Beasts, and based on a clown (if it wasn’t obvious), Blacephalon is a Fire/Ghost type that has a great Attack stat but not much else. Nowadays it gets outshone by similar Pokemon such as Skeledirge, but even before then, it just couldn’t cut through the noise.

With a plethora of weaknesses including Ghost, Ground, Rock, Water, and Dark, this Ultra Beast is a clown in more ways than one.

Plus, at the time of writing, there is no chance of encountering a Shiny version of this creature. Save your Raid passes, and just grab a couple to fill your Pokedex.

POKEMON TYPE MAX CP ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA SHINY UNLOCKED Fire/Ghost 3727 315 148 142 No

8. Stakataka

The Pokemon Company

With an intimidating type combination and design, the Rock/Steel-type Stakataka is a fun concept for a Pokemon but one that sadly has some crucial weaknesses. Those types leave it vulnerable to Fighting, Ground, and Water-type Pokemon, some very common threats.

At the very least, Stakataka’s bulky Defense stat and typing make it great against Fairy and Poison-type Pokemon, among many others. It also has a fantastic Shiny form that swaps the grey brick palette for yellow ones, but at the time of writing, Shiny Stakataka is sadly not available in Pokemon Go.

POKEMON TYPE MAX CP ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA SHINY UNLOCKED Rock/Steel 3724 213 298 156 No

7. Nihilego

Niantic

Are you ready for this jelly? The Rock and Poison-type Nihilego is one of the most alien-looking of the many Ultra Beasts, and its uncommon typing makes it a great threat to Bug, Fairy, and Fire-type Pokemon.

Those middling stats don’t help it though, as Nihilego comes across as a jack of all trades and master of none. It also has a weakness to Ground, Psychic, Steel, and Water-type Pokemon, so be careful.

It has a neat yellow Shiny form, which thankfully, is available in Pokemon Go.

POKEMON TYPE MAX CP ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA SHINY UNLOCKED Rock/Poison 4465 249 210 240 Yes

6. Celesteela

Niantic

A bamboo rocket ship, Celesteela is a dual Steel/Flying-type Pokemon much like Skarmory or Corviknight. This leaves it weak to Electric and Fire-type Pokemon, but not much else.

In fact, it has a type advantage over Dragon, Flying, Ground, Fairy, Psychic, Bug, Poison, and Grass Pokemon, it could just really do with having an Attack stat big enough to back that up. Shiny Celesteela takes on a white look, so it’s very difficult to miss.

POKEMON TYPE MAX CP ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA SHINY UNLOCKED Steel/Flying 3507 207 199 219 Yes

5. Xurkitree

Niantic

One of the only mono-type Ultra Beasts, Xurkitree (it took me so long to realize this is a pun on circuitry) is a bit of a glass cannon and has to deal with the typical Electric-type weakness of Ground. It poses a threat to Flying and Water-type Pokemon.

Xurkitree fills something of a niche, as it is a very powerful PvE attacker if your opponent is Water-type, as that Attack stat and STAB bonus can make it a lethal weapon. Shiny Xurkitree takes on a blue look but keeps the white accents, and thankfully is available in Pokemon Go.

POKEMON TYPE MAX CP ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA SHINY UNLOCKED Electric 4451 330 144 195 Yes

4. Kartana

THE POKEMON COMPANY

Your honor, he is just a little guy. Kartana is one of the smallest Pokemon in the entire Pokedex, and easily the smallest Ultra Beast. Based on origami, this Grass/Steel-type Pokemon is strong against Water, Rock, Fairy, and plenty more.

While it may be a diminutive and devious little fella, Kartana can pack a punch with a truly wild Attack stat, and it makes good use of that unique typing against some big threats like Kyogre. It also has a fun Shiny with a darker palette that, yes, is available in Pokemon Go.

POKEMON TYPE MAX CP ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA SHINY UNLOCKED Grass/Steel 4156 323 182 139 Yes

3. Guzzlord

Niantic

Now we’re getting into the good stuff. Based on Lovecraftian monsters and designed by Pokemon Sword & Shield Art Director James Turner, Guzzlord is absolutely ridiculous in all the best ways. No, it might not have the biggest Attack or Defense, but it’s not going anywhere soon.

That Dark and Dragon typing makes it a threat to Psychic, Ghost, and Dragon-type Pokemon, though be careful as it is weak to Dragon, Fighting, and Ice-type moves with a particular vulnerability to Fairy. It has a bright white Shiny variant that is wild and looks incredible, so definitely hunt this one down.

POKEMON TYPE MAX CP ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA SHINY UNLOCKED Dark/Dragon 3264 188 99 440 Yes

2. Buzzwole

The Pokemon Company

If I had a nickel for every Ultra Beast with Bug and Fighting types, well I’d only have two nickels, but it’s still weird it happens twice. The Johnny Bravo of Alola, Buzzwole is a particularly strange beast that looks like a fly is getting ready to join the MCU – but it has the power to back up that physique.

Strong against Rock, Normal, Dark, and Grass-type Pokemon, Buzzwole can be a real nuisance, much like actual flies. It also has a Shiny version that takes on acidic green accents that add to the alien vibes. Just a cool ‘mon with a cool design, catch one if you can.

POKEMON TYPE MAX CP ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA SHINY UNLOCKED Bug/Fighting 3912 236 196 216 Yes

1. Necrozma

Niantic

Finally, there was only going to be one winner. Necrozma is the leader of the Ultra Beasts, sort of, or maybe it comes from a different different dimension? It’s a bit muddled honestly, but one thing for certain is that this powerful Psychic-type is absolutely essential for every Pokemon Go player.

Crucially, you need a base Necrozma if you want to fuse it with Solgaleo or Lunala to get Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma, two incredibly powerful Pokemon. Then, those fusions even have new Adventure Effects called Sunsteel Strike and Moongheist Beam that help players augment their own gameplay.

First appearing as part of Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024, Necrozma can be Shiny from July 13, 2024, and anyone who fuses a Shiny Necrozma with a Solgaleo or Lunala will receive a Shiny form of those aforementioned fusions. The Shiny Necrozma even takes on an amazing blue hue, so don’t miss it.

POKEMON TYPE MAX CP ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA SHINY UNLOCKED Psychic 4163 251 195 219 Yes

That’s it for our Pokemon Go Ultra Beast ranking for now, but if you’re getting ready to take part in any events soon, be sure to check out our Pokemon Go Fest Global tips and tricks guide, as well as our guide on the current Pokemon Go Raid Bosses so you don’t miss a thing.