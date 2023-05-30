Every transfer-only Pokemon available via Home in Scarlet & Violet

With the anticipated implementation of Pokemon Home, here are the transfer-only mons available in Scarlet & Violet.

Finally, the Generation IX games have received connectivity with the storage service Pokemon Home. However, the application must go through a maintenance period before players can access it.

Originally supposed to launch on May 24, 2023, The Pokemon Company retracted their announcement and gave no specific release date. Despite the uncertainty, players were overjoyed after learning Scarlet & Violet would become compatible with Pokemon Home on May 30, 2023.

Article continues after ad

Transfer-only Pokemon are mons that are not in a specific game’s Pokedex. However, players can bring them in through Pokemon Home. Keep reading to learn every transfer-only Pokemon that can appear in Scarlet & Violet.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

All transfer-only Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

The Pokemon Company

The following table comes courtesy of Serebii’s transfer-only list. Here is every Pokemon that players can transfer through Home to Scarlet & Violet:

Pokemon name Generation Type Charmander I Fire Charmeleon I Fire Charizard I Fire / Flying Articuno I Ice / Flying Zapdos I Electric / Flying Moltres I Fire / Flying Mewtwo I Psychic Mew I Psychic Cyndaquil II Fire Quilava II Fire Typhlosion II Fire Kyogre III Water Groudon III Ground Rayquaza III Dragon / Flying Uxie IV Psychic Mesprit IV Psychic Azelf IV Psychic Dialga IV Steel / Dragon Palkia IV Water / Dragon Heatran IV Fire / Steel Giratina IV Ghost / Dragon Cresselia IV Psychic Arceus IV Normal Oshawott V Water Dewott V Water Samurott V Water Tornadus V Flying Thundurus V Electric / Flying Landorus V Ground / Flying Meloetta V Normal / Psychic Chespin VI Grass Quilladin VI Grass Chesnaught VI Grass / Fighting Fennekin VI Fire Braixen VI Fire Delphox VI Fire / Psyhic Froakie VI Water Frogadier VI Water Greninja VI Water / Dark Carbink VI Rock / Fairy Diancie VI Rock / Fairy Hoopa VI Psychic / Ghost Volcanion VI Fire / Water Rowlet VII Grass / Flying Dartrix VII Grass / Flying Decidueye VII Grass / Ghost Magearna VII Steel / Fairy Grookey VIII Grass Thwackey VIII Grass Rillaboom VIII Grass Scorbunny VIII Fire Raboot VIII Fire Cinderace VIII Fire Sobble VIII Water Drizzile VIII Water Inteleon VIII Water Zacian VIII Fairy Zamazenta VIII Fighting Eternatus VIII Poison / Dragon Kubfu VIII Fighting Urshifu VIII Fighting / Dark Zarude VIII Dark / Grass Regieleki VIII Electric Regidrago VIII Dragon Glastrier VIII Ice Spectrier VIII Ghost Calyrex VIII Psychic / Grass Wyrdeer VIII Normal / Psychic Kleavor VIII Bug / Rock Ursaluna VIII Ground / Normal Basculegion VIII Water / Ghost Sneasler VIII Fighting / Poison Overqwil VIII Dark / Poison Enamorus VIII Fairy / Flying

That’s every Pokemon you can transfer to Scarlet & Violet through Home. Check out our other stories for more Pokemon tips and tricks.

Article continues after ad

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet