Every transfer-only Pokemon available via Home in Scarlet & Violet
With the anticipated implementation of Pokemon Home, here are the transfer-only mons available in Scarlet & Violet.
Finally, the Generation IX games have received connectivity with the storage service Pokemon Home. However, the application must go through a maintenance period before players can access it.
Originally supposed to launch on May 24, 2023, The Pokemon Company retracted their announcement and gave no specific release date. Despite the uncertainty, players were overjoyed after learning Scarlet & Violet would become compatible with Pokemon Home on May 30, 2023.
Transfer-only Pokemon are mons that are not in a specific game’s Pokedex. However, players can bring them in through Pokemon Home. Keep reading to learn every transfer-only Pokemon that can appear in Scarlet & Violet.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
All transfer-only Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
The following table comes courtesy of Serebii’s transfer-only list. Here is every Pokemon that players can transfer through Home to Scarlet & Violet:
|Pokemon name
|Generation
|Type
|Charmander
|I
|Fire
|Charmeleon
|I
|Fire
|Charizard
|I
|Fire / Flying
|Articuno
|I
|Ice / Flying
|Zapdos
|I
|Electric / Flying
|Moltres
|I
|Fire / Flying
|Mewtwo
|I
|Psychic
|Mew
|I
|Psychic
|Cyndaquil
|II
|Fire
|Quilava
|II
|Fire
|Typhlosion
|II
|Fire
|Kyogre
|III
|Water
|Groudon
|III
|Ground
|Rayquaza
|III
|Dragon / Flying
|Uxie
|IV
|Psychic
|Mesprit
|IV
|Psychic
|Azelf
|IV
|Psychic
|Dialga
|IV
|Steel / Dragon
|Palkia
|IV
|Water / Dragon
|Heatran
|IV
|Fire / Steel
|Giratina
|IV
|Ghost / Dragon
|Cresselia
|IV
|Psychic
|Arceus
|IV
|Normal
|Oshawott
|V
|Water
|Dewott
|V
|Water
|Samurott
|V
|Water
|Tornadus
|V
|Flying
|Thundurus
|V
|Electric / Flying
|Landorus
|V
|Ground / Flying
|Meloetta
|V
|Normal / Psychic
|Chespin
|VI
|Grass
|Quilladin
|VI
|Grass
|Chesnaught
|VI
|Grass / Fighting
|Fennekin
|VI
|Fire
|Braixen
|VI
|Fire
|Delphox
|VI
|Fire / Psyhic
|Froakie
|VI
|Water
|Frogadier
|VI
|Water
|Greninja
|VI
|Water / Dark
|Carbink
|VI
|Rock / Fairy
|Diancie
|VI
|Rock / Fairy
|Hoopa
|VI
|Psychic / Ghost
|Volcanion
|VI
|Fire / Water
|Rowlet
|VII
|Grass / Flying
|Dartrix
|VII
|Grass / Flying
|Decidueye
|VII
|Grass / Ghost
|Magearna
|VII
|Steel / Fairy
|Grookey
|VIII
|Grass
|Thwackey
|VIII
|Grass
|Rillaboom
|VIII
|Grass
|Scorbunny
|VIII
|Fire
|Raboot
|VIII
|Fire
|Cinderace
|VIII
|Fire
|Sobble
|VIII
|Water
|Drizzile
|VIII
|Water
|Inteleon
|VIII
|Water
|Zacian
|VIII
|Fairy
|Zamazenta
|VIII
|Fighting
|Eternatus
|VIII
|Poison / Dragon
|Kubfu
|VIII
|Fighting
|Urshifu
|VIII
|Fighting / Dark
|Zarude
|VIII
|Dark / Grass
|Regieleki
|VIII
|Electric
|Regidrago
|VIII
|Dragon
|Glastrier
|VIII
|Ice
|Spectrier
|VIII
|Ghost
|Calyrex
|VIII
|Psychic / Grass
|Wyrdeer
|VIII
|Normal / Psychic
|Kleavor
|VIII
|Bug / Rock
|Ursaluna
|VIII
|Ground / Normal
|Basculegion
|VIII
|Water / Ghost
|Sneasler
|VIII
|Fighting / Poison
|Overqwil
|VIII
|Dark / Poison
|Enamorus
|VIII
|Fairy / Flying
That’s every Pokemon you can transfer to Scarlet & Violet through Home. Check out our other stories for more Pokemon tips and tricks.
Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet