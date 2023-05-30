GamingPokemon

Every transfer-only Pokemon available via Home in Scarlet & Violet

With the anticipated implementation of Pokemon Home, here are the transfer-only mons available in Scarlet & Violet.

Finally, the Generation IX games have received connectivity with the storage service Pokemon Home. However, the application must go through a maintenance period before players can access it.

Originally supposed to launch on May 24, 2023, The Pokemon Company retracted their announcement and gave no specific release date. Despite the uncertainty, players were overjoyed after learning Scarlet & Violet would become compatible with Pokemon Home on May 30, 2023.

Transfer-only Pokemon are mons that are not in a specific game’s Pokedex. However, players can bring them in through Pokemon Home. Keep reading to learn every transfer-only Pokemon that can appear in Scarlet & Violet.

All transfer-only Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

The following table comes courtesy of Serebii’s transfer-only list. Here is every Pokemon that players can transfer through Home to Scarlet & Violet:

Pokemon nameGenerationType
CharmanderIFire
Charmeleon IFire
Charizard IFire / Flying
Articuno IIce / Flying
ZapdosIElectric / Flying
Moltres I Fire / Flying
MewtwoI Psychic
MewIPsychic
CyndaquilIIFire
Quilava IIFire
TyphlosionIIFire
KyogreIIIWater
GroudonIIIGround
Rayquaza IIIDragon / Flying
UxieIVPsychic
MespritIVPsychic
AzelfIVPsychic
DialgaIVSteel / Dragon
PalkiaIVWater / Dragon
HeatranIVFire / Steel
Giratina IVGhost / Dragon
CresseliaIVPsychic
ArceusIVNormal
Oshawott VWater
DewottVWater
SamurottVWater
TornadusVFlying
ThundurusVElectric / Flying
Landorus VGround / Flying
MeloettaVNormal / Psychic
ChespinVIGrass
QuilladinVIGrass
ChesnaughtVIGrass / Fighting
FennekinVIFire
BraixenVIFire
DelphoxVIFire / Psyhic
Froakie VIWater
FrogadierVIWater
GreninjaVIWater / Dark
CarbinkVIRock / Fairy
DiancieVIRock / Fairy
HoopaVIPsychic / Ghost
VolcanionVIFire / Water
RowletVIIGrass / Flying
DartrixVIIGrass / Flying
DecidueyeVIIGrass / Ghost
MagearnaVIISteel / Fairy
GrookeyVIIIGrass
ThwackeyVIIIGrass
RillaboomVIIIGrass
ScorbunnyVIIIFire
RabootVIIIFire
CinderaceVIIIFire
SobbleVIIIWater
DrizzileVIIIWater
InteleonVIIIWater
ZacianVIIIFairy
ZamazentaVIIIFighting
EternatusVIIIPoison / Dragon
KubfuVIIIFighting
UrshifuVIIIFighting / Dark
ZarudeVIIIDark / Grass
RegielekiVIIIElectric
Regidrago VIIIDragon
Glastrier VIIIIce
SpectrierVIIIGhost
Calyrex VIIIPsychic / Grass
WyrdeerVIIINormal / Psychic
KleavorVIIIBug / Rock
UrsalunaVIIIGround / Normal
BasculegionVIIIWater / Ghost
SneaslerVIIIFighting / Poison
OverqwilVIIIDark / Poison
Enamorus VIIIFairy / Flying

That’s every Pokemon you can transfer to Scarlet & Violet through Home. Check out our other stories for more Pokemon tips and tricks.

