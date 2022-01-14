Every original Gen 1 Pokemon ranked from worst to best: 151-101

We have given ourselves the unenviable task of ranking all 151 Gen 1 Pokemon from worst to best. In our first part, we’re starting with number 151 and counting down to 101.

Aside from the squillions and gazillions of money that Pokemon has made, it’s hard to quantify just how important the original 151 Pokemon are to the world. The following seven generations have helped build upon the Pokemon universe, but are simply not as iconic as the first.

Pikachu has become one of the most recognizable characters in all forms of media, but does that mean he’s the best? Or is the powerful Charizard, which remains a fan-favorite and continues to command high prices in trading card form, the ultimate Pokemon?

We’ve looked back over every Gen 1 Pokemon and considered umpteen factors: appearance, impact, presentation and behavior in the games, presentation and behavior in the TV show and films, and just general aspects that make them worthy of higher spots.

So here’s the first entry in our four-part series.

Pokemon Gen 1 ranked from worst to best

151. Kakuna

Kakuna seemingly serves no purpose other than to annoy every person in Viridian Forest by hardening and looking ugly. Other than serving as a stopgap between its family’s first and second generation, Kakuna has no redeeming factor and deserves our bottom spot.

150. Metapod

Coming in at a close second-from-bottom is Metapod. Our green friend is marginally more interesting to look at and produces a better final evolution Pokemon, but we still dread encountering one, and groan when a trainer has multiple versions of them.

149. Jynx

A controversial debut in the animated TV show has shrouded Jynx in infamy forever. Not only that, but Jynx is a truly terrifying and bizarre Pokemon, and one that we probably could’ve done without to be honest.

148. Porygon

Did you know the “Porygon episode” of the Pokemon TV show gave hundreds of Japanese people epileptic seizures due to one scene involving Pikachu? Yet, Porygon was made the scapegoat. However, the Pokemon is one of many that’s cool in concept, but not as clever as it seems.

147. Paras

A fairly timid creature, Paras is cute and inoffensive and is a decent bug Pokemon with a solid name – short for parasite, if you didn’t know. It’s not a particularly bad Pokemon, just not a memorable or sought-after one either.

146. Voltorb

Voltorb is a contender for the laziest-designed Pokemon in history. Not only that, but when you’re traversing the Power Plant in the original games, they will be disguised as ground items. Still, these reasons alone make Voltorb stick in the memory.

145. Spearow

We’ve seen Spearow described as a “poor man’s Pidgey,” and we’d be hard pushed to disagree. It will literally leave a nasty, unwelcome peck on the cheek, but that’s about it.

144. Electabuzz

Although it can apparently cause blackouts due to its charged electricity, Electabuzz feels like the most boring and “meh” of the Electric-type Pokemon in Gen 1 and is underutilized and underwhelming.

143. Magikarp

No doubt this will be one of those rankings that you either love or hate. Pro: it’s the gateway to one of the strongest and most badass-looking Pokemon ever. Con: splash. It looks like it’s in pain 24/7, and don’t get us started on the Magikarp trainer in each game that carries between 3-6 of them.

142. Weedle

For a poisonous Pokemon, Weedle has a cute design with its big pink nose. Like a few of these early entries, Weedle is quite harmless and serves purely as fodder for the early part of the first Pokemon games.

141. Rattata

Actually becomes a solid Pokemon in the games to use early on and attacks like Hyper Fang are truly vicious moves. However, Rattata is just a basic, purple rat at the end of the day that doesn’t look friendly, and is asking to be swatted away.

140. Zubat

Zubat’s lack of eyes is low-key terrifying and you’ll quickly become acquainted with them when you reach Mt. Moon. Despite its neat design, we’d soon rather have Gotham’s bat.

139. Venonat

Its tiny fangs make it somewhat endearing and you feel a small sense of guilt when battling one. In terms of ownership, it’s one of the weakest Pokemon in the game and is one of a few that is saved by its next form.

138. Seaking

For a Pokemon that has a powerful name like ‘Sea King’, it’s actually pretty tame. Misty makes short work of it in the world’s worst fight and the Pokemon itself is unbelievably ugly. If you’re a fan, we’re sorry.

137. Poliwag

You’d be surprised how far cute will get you in the world of Pokemon. Its hypnotic swirl is mesmerizing and if your starter Pokemon wasn’t Squirtle, then Poliwag’s water-type family isn’t too shabby to use.

136. Graveler

There’s an unreal bunch of Pokemon on this list that you can tell were devoid of imagination, and Graveller fits the type. It’s basically a bulkier version of Geodude with legs. But to be fair, you wouldn’t try and play football with one.

135. Caterpie

An easy one to see why it’s been graded so low. Everyone loves caterpillars in life, especially as a kid, so it was a perfect fit for the first generation – plus the smol and cute factor. For practicality, it’s less-than-useless and creates Metapod. Nope.

134. Grimer

The owner of some more Pokemon controversy, the “Wandering Eyes Grimer” trading card. Grimer is a toxic-looking creature in every sense of the word, and it earns bonus points for looking like a dribbling, nasty splat.

133. Electrode

Let’s just take Voltorb’s already tame Poke Ball design… and turn him upside down. It’s at least slightly more unique, and Electrode is a cool name to back it up.

132. Exeggcute

There’s no doubt that Exeggcute could be mistaken for a bag of Mini-Eggs, but you wouldn’t want to eat them as they look very mean and protective – a respectable quality. It’s also slightly disconcerting that one egg is always cracked open.

131. Koffing

Team Rocket’s James’ trusty smog-swarmer in the early days of the show, Koffing is a simple and effective design that can prove very deadly in the right hands.

130. Rhyhorn

Rhyhorn’s aesthetic is a slightly perplexing one. Its janky contours are ugly, but work for the physical presence its creators were clearly going for. It’s a nothing-out-of-the-ordinary kind of Pokemon though.

129. Pidgey

Joining Rattata as one of the earliest Pokemon you’ll encounter in first-gen games, Pidgey will likely have become a loyal servant to many, as it did with Ash in the TV series.

128. Nidoran

You can basically put entries #123 and #122 together as they will be exactly the same. The concept of a male and female version of the same Pokemon is a great example of equality, and it’s a solid start to a great line of Pokemon.

127. Nidoran

See above.

126. Oddish

Pokemon always have the potential to be liked and gain a cult following when they are the first of three in an evolution chain. One thing that makes Oddish stand out, apart from its incredibly fun name, is its array of debilitating moves.

125. Aerodactyl

You’d think Aerodactyl should be ranked higher given that it’s a rare, prehistoric Pokemon. But something feels off, and it doesn’t feel important when its fossil is resurrected from Cinnabar Island. It looks hostile enough, but either make it bigger or give it an evolved form that gives us a T-Rex or something.

124. Kangaskhan

Wonderfully protective in its TV series debut and a heartwarming soul that just wants to look after its offspring. But a lack of appeal in the games and a boring way of saying its own names grants it our number #124 position.

123. Persian

A rare instance in which an evolved form is considerably worse than its predecessor. Cats are brilliant don’t get us wrong, and it’s great to walk around with in the Let’s Go games, but it’s still a downgrade nevertheless.

122. Doduo

If Doduo had one head it would probably be footing up our list, whereas another head just adds a different dimension for some reason. It’s not the strongest Pokemon out there, but can miraculously learn Fly despite having no wings. Magic.

121. Machop

Before it discovered growth hormones, Machop looks like that cool friend that has just enough muscle to be tough. A solid fighting Pokemon that grows well and learns some pretty decent moves.

120. Weepinbell

Described as a ‘Flycatcher Pokemon,’ which already sounds horrific, Weepinbell essentially wants to eat everything. We find that quite mean to be honest. It’s got a unique design but is rightly docked marks for losing its legs from its first form, whereas other Pokemon are typically gaining about another 16 limbs.

119. Tentacool

Generally, quick but meaningless fodder in the games, the ‘Tentacool & Tentacruel’ TV show episode is eye-opening. Turns out that Tentacool is quite a secretly vindictive creature and will wrap its long, nasty tentacles around your face to control you. So be mindful the next time you dump plastic in the sea.

118. Muk

A contender for the most rancid, putrid Pokemon in existence. This vat of waste and filth is nauseating but can inflict great poison damage, and its interactions with Professor Oak are nothing short of fabulous.

117. Krabby

Although small in stature, its beady eyes are precious. Krabby gleefully claps its claws together and provides some moments of pure comedy in the TV show. Plus, it’s another Pokemon that’s Ash Ketchum approved, and who are we to ignore his wisdom?

116. Wigglytuff

We’ll just say it: Jigglypuff didn’t need another form. Wigglytuff is still kind of neat, but it’s another Pokemon that pales in comparison to its previous self. The fact it can self-inflate is cool, and if leveled up it can pose a sizable threat to other Pokemon.

115. Tauros

The more the merrier, Tauros has three tails! It also has a horrible temper and has the look of a Pokemon that will see red, probably Ash’s hat, and attempt to maim. Sometimes ‘cool’ can usurp ‘cute’, and Tauros fits this criteria.

114. Parasect

It’s the small details that can make something become apparent, you know what Parasect’s main feature is? It has no pupils, no iris, no nothing. Just two large, white spheres containing an endless, ominous void. The giant parasitic mushroom on its back is also pretty cool too.

113. Diglett

Until it actually gets to combat, Diglett is pretty neat. Everyone loves a Diglett. It has its own cave named after itself, and it says its own name in a pleasing fashion. Who doesn’t love a Diglett?

112. Mankey

Mankey on the other hand is a vicious fighting pig-monkey with anger issues that can escalate to such lengths it evolves into an even more extreme version of itself. It steals Ash’s hat, gets kicked by James, and if it wasn’t for Fury Swipes (an atrocious move) it may have placed higher up.

111. Magnemite

See Electabuzz? Here is an electric Pokemon with personality and character. Magnemite’s design is perhaps a tad on the simple side, but you know what you’re getting from it. It has superb electric attacks and has the propensity to fall in love with Pikachu apparently.

110. Growlithe

We’ve had Persian, now it’s time for a doggo, and wouldn’t you know it, everyone loves dogs. Great name, great look, and generally a great Pokemon. If anything, its evolved form is a little too much of an improvement.

109. Poliwhirl

A wee bit too similar to Poliwag, but at least it’s grown some limbs (weird how often that happens) and its swirl is now going anti-clockwise. A strong water Pokemon that loses some of its cuteness in exchange for some snazzy white gloves.

108. Bellsprout

Bellsprout’s movements are very hypnotic and its design is just a lot more pleasing than Weepinbell, and its name just hits a bit different. Also, Bellsprout kinda had arms, making it a bit superfluous to Weepinbell in that respect as Weepinbell feels like a step back.

107. Geodude

He literally floats. Graveller sacrifices the ability to fly for more mass, but we have a greater appreciation for Geodude’s apparent magical powers. His sound when he comes out of a Pokeball in the games is solid too.

106. Seel

It’s not the best name in the world admittedly, and even its design is very safe, but that’s not always a bad thing. We think if it was any color other than white it would have been a disaster, and we don’t scoff when we see a Seel.

105. Ekans

It was today you realized that Ekans spelled backward is ‘snake’, wasn’t it? Like Seel, its appearance is basically what it says on the anagram-tin, and that’s fine. Many later-gen Pokemon go overboard in their designs, whilst simplicity is rather sweet in terms of name and how it looks.

104. Beedrill

A giant bee with drills for arms should be in the top 10, never mind not in the top 100! Beedrill should be a Gym Leader’s vicious killing machine, but it’s ‘just another Pokemon’ that looks cool. If it was ‘Beegun’ then this would be a different story.

103. Raticate

Honestly, early-game shenanigans with a Raticate cannot be dismissed. Quick Attack guarantees you strike first and its fang moves and Bite attack are super good. It’s just a shame that it’s just a slightly bigger rat that you still want to swat away.

102. Golbat

Have you ever seen that scene in the original ‘The Mummy’ when Imhotep opens his mouth and it elongates repulsively? That’s Golbat, only it’s far less powerful and Egyptian. Still, it manages to gain pupils, grow bigger wings, and with its giant mouth looks far more of a threat.

101. Kabuto

Kabuto is equal parts cute and evil. We can’t help but look directly into those Terminator-like eyes on its underbelly. It’s a fascinating shape and as an old fossilized Pokemon it just feels like it belongs, unlike Aerodactyl’s missed potential. Don’t forget what it turns into either.

There you have it! The first part of our mammoth ranking of the original 151 Pokemon. We can tell you definitely have feelings about some of our positions and that’s fine. Stay tuned for the next part where we assign numbers 100-51 to the next batch of Pokemon!

