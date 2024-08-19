Every confirmed Pokemon character on the TCG Trainer’s card list

Pokemon has revealed that Trainer’s Pokemon cards will finally return to the TCG in 2025 with a trailer that confirms several of the characters that will be included.

The news was announced during the closing ceremony for Pokemon World Championships 2024, which took place in Honolulu, Hawai’i from August 16 to 18.

This gorgeous trailer features several cards and trainers that will be included in future Pokemon TCG expansions starting next year. Below are all of the Trainer’s Pokemon confirmed so far.

Article continues after ad

Lillie’s Clefairy

The Pokemon Company

The return of Trainer’s Pokemon cards will include Lillie from Pokemon Sun and Moon and Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon along with her Clefairy.

Lillie is a major character in the Alola-set games, serving as a friend and traveling companion to the player while protecting a Cosmog she named Nebby. While not initially a trainer, she becomes one after the events of the main story.

Outside of Nebby, Lillie is typically associated with Clefairy. She’s often seen with a Poke Doll – an item that resembles Clefairy – which she gifts to the player at the end of Sun and Moon. In USUM, she uses Clefairy during Episode RR.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Marnie’s Grimmsnarl

The Pokemon Company

Marnie’s Grimmsnarl will also be among the new Trainer’s Pokemon cards. Both debuted as part of Pokemon Sword and Shield, hailing from the Galar region.

In those games, Marnie is a rival and Dark-type specialist who eventually takes over as Spikemuth Gym Leader.

Though Marnie is often seen with a Morpeko, her ace Pokemon for late and post-game battles is her Grimmsnarl, which she often Gigantamaxes.

N’s Zoroark & Reshiram





N from Pokemon Black and White and Black 2 and White 2 is the only trainer confirmed so far to be getting more than one Trainer’s Pokemon card with both his Zoroark and Reshiram being revealed in the trailer.

Article continues after ad

In Black and White, N starts as an antagonist, being the leader of Team Plasma. However, it’s eventually revealed that he’s been used as a puppet for the group’s true leader, Ghetsis.

In B2W2, N returns to save the new player character with the Legendary dragon he caught in the previous game – which is Reshiram in White 2.

Article continues after ad

Zoroark is also heavily associated with N, frequently appearing with him in the games and official art to the point that some fans theorize that N is actually a Zoroark.

Article continues after ad

Arven

The Pokemon Company

While we don’t see his face or a card, Arven was teased as another Trainer coming to the TCG next year. The rival and friend from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is seen in the trailer making a sandwich along with his Mabosstiff, who plays an important role in his storyline.

Misty

The Pokemon Company

Though not clearly shown in the trailer, Misty’s reflection can be seen in the water along with Psyduck, a Pokemon heavily associated with Kanto’s Water-type Gym Leader.

Article continues after ad

While she doesn’t use it in most of her Gym battles (with the exception of Let’s Go Pikachu! and Let’s Go Eevee!), Misty famously owns a Psyduck in the Pokemon anime that constantly pops out of its Poke Ball and often causes problems for her. She also uses Golduck in most of her post-game battles.

Article continues after ad

Ethan

The Pokemon Company

The trailer also confirms that the oft-overlooked Johto protagonist Ethan will be included among the new Trainer’s Pokemon cards. Despite being a major character from a beloved Generation, Ethan has never actually been featured in the TCG.

Article continues after ad

Team Rocket

The Pokemon Company

While no specific characters or Pokemon were revealed, the trailer ended with the Team Rocket logo, indicating that TCG players should prepare for trouble.

That’s all the Trainer’s Pokemon cards we know about so far! For more on the Pokemon TCG, check out our guides on all upcoming Pokemon TCG releases and everything we know about Pokemon TCG Pocket so far.

=