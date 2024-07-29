Being reintroduced into the Pokemon TCG with the Temporal Forces expansion set, ACE SPECs are punchy Pokemon cards that have the potential to swing the tides of a match in the user’s favor.

They’re incredibly limited, with Pokemon players only being allowed to have one of them per deck. The card also usually indicates a restriction of some kind. They’re still exceptionally strong, though, and the next Pokemon TCG release in the calendar is set to include some gems.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a breakdown of every ACE SPEC card in Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable, looking at how these cards work, how similar they are to their Night Wanderer counterparts, and how they can be used in a match.

Please note – Shrouded Fable comes out on August 2, so these cards are not available to pick up yet. Check back on release day for further information about these ACE SPEC cards.

Article continues after ad

Poke Vital A (062/064)

The Pokemon Company Poke Vital A (062/064) ACE SPEC Pokemon card.

While some ACE SPEC cards are inherently ground-breaking, others are more simplistic. Poke Vital A isn’t the most exciting ACE SPEC, but with the right deck, it could prove to be useful.

Article continues after ad

Poke Vital A allows you to heal 150 damage from 1 of your Pokemon. It cannot be recycled, meaning you can’t use an Ability or Supporter to move it from the Discard Pile to your hand or deck.

This is a situational card. 150 damage is a significant chunk to heal up, especially during the early game, and it’s important to note that the card does not specify that the target is your Active Pokemon – meaning that you can use it to top up Benched ‘mons.

Article continues after ad

While this card might not be enough to save a dying Pokemon ex during the later stages of a match, it’s still worth experimenting with if you manage to pull it.

Article continues after ad

Neutralization Zone (060/064)

The Pokemon Company Neutralization Zone (060/064) ACE SPEC Pokemon card.

Neutralization Zone is the first Stadium ACE SPEC card, meaning that it’ll likely be snapped up by collectors alongside competitive players when Shrouded Fable drops. It has a slightly different name to its Night Wanderer counterpart but is the same in practice.

Article continues after ad

When you play Neutralization Zone, Attack damage from Pokemon ex and Pokemon V to Pokemon without Rule Boxes is blocked.

Blocks and walls are useful to have on hand when playing Pokemon, and this card could prove to be a lifesaver if you’re playing against an opponent who relies heavily on Pokemon ex and Pokemon V. For example, opponents who favor Paradox Pokemon would struggle with this card.

It’s important to note that this Stadium affects both players and it also cannot be recycled. It’s a risky card to use if you also rely on the affected card types, but if you’ve got solid Pokemon without Rule Boxes, it could set you up for an easy win.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dangerous Laser (058/064)

The Pokemon Company Dangerous Laser (058/064) ACE SPEC Pokemon card.

Dangerous Laser is simple yet effective, and will likely be popular with art collectors based on its vibrant color scheme and sci-fi aesthetic.

Dangerous Laser inflicts a Burn and Confusion on the opponent’s Active Pokemon. A double Special Condition can be a nightmare to deal with, and this card has no recycling limit, meaning it could be theoretically snapped up from the Discard Pile.

Burns inflict consistent Damage Counters over time, and Confusion can lead to self-injuring Pokemon and missed Attacks. Dealing with this combination at any stage would be frustrating, but it would be especially nightmarish for an opponent during the late stages of a match.

Article continues after ad

Shrouded Fable is looking like a striking expansion set so far, despite its small card list. To keep yourself busy while you wait for release day, make sure to check out our rankings of the best cards from Night Wanderer, as the vast majority will be popping up in this set, too.