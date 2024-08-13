Even Necrozma can’t “nuke” classic Pokemon debate

The age-old debate of whether every Pokemon could beat a billion lions in a battle is still doing the rounds on community forums and social media pages.

It is an utterly silly question on the surface. Pitting all the Pokemon against 1 billion lions is a solid way to measure how powerful Pocket Monsters have become in recent generations.

A billion lions is, in theory, unstoppable, until you bring beyond-nuclear power into the mix. Pokemon fans tore into the legendary debate once more on X.

Article continues after ad

It was kick-started by creator @kishdontmiss. They were sharing the Z-Move Light That Burns the Sky and reminding the community how ridiculously powerful Ultra Necrozma is.

In response to this, scores of Pokemon fans chimed in, suggesting that Ultra Necrozma could be the solution to the 1 billion lions argument.

Naturally, the community was divided and couldn’t agree whether Light That Burns the Sky could tackle the lions – even if they used a “lion shield.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One Pokemon fan insisted, “Some people will seriously tell you that a billion lions would still stand a chance against all the Pokemon.”

“Against this thing,” they shared another snippet of the iconic Z-Move while another added, “Like that is just a nuke.”

Others focused on the move itself and how fun it would be to see Light That Burns the Sky in a modern-day game. One fan said wistfully, “Man I miss that move … Necrozma needs that form back too. He’s wayyyyy better with it.”

Article continues after ad

While some players were sold on Ultra Necrozma being the key to securing a Pokemon victory over the lions, others weren’t convinced.

The most popular rebuttal here was simply “lion shield,” with some creative additions and twists. One fan on the side of the lions queried, “Are you seeing how much time that blast takes and how tiny it is compared to a billion lions?”

Article continues after ad

Another added, “The lions would just form up into a giant lion tennis racket and smack the attack back at Necrozma.”

Article continues after ad

Some dove into video game logic instead. One person pointed out that Light That Burns the Sky is technically a single-target move. This means it would leave a lot of lions left, and another added that a Trainer is needed for a Z-Move to be used.

Whether you’re on Team Lion or Team Pokemon, it’s hard to deny that Pokemon have gotten stronger and stronger with the most recent generations. It’ll be interesting to see how Pokemon Legends Z-A adds to the power of Pokemon, especially with the return of Mega Evolutions.