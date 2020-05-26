Epic Pokemon creations add more Galarian forms to Sword & Shield

A talented artist has mocked up some new Galarian forms for Pokemon Sword & Shield. The new versions look as if they could really be in the game.

Sword & Shield released in November 2019, bringing the long-running Pokemon franchise into its eighth generation. The RPG introduced players to the Galar region for the very first time.

Not satisfied with the whopping 400 monsters in the game, a creative fan has designed a set of new Galarian forms that would be the perfect addition to the upcoming DLC The Isle of Armor.

Advertisement

Artist brings new Galarian forms to Sword & Shield

While the games already have a selection of Galarian forms, Redditor 'EliteRobo' designed several new versions that would fit perfectly into the 2019 RPG titles.

The first Pokemon, Petilil is a Grass type first introduced in Gen V. The adorable creature evolves into Lilligant, and the fan's designs would be suited for the game's Fall DLC, The Crown Tundra, as they're Ice-type.

Advertisement

As if the designs weren't creative enough, the fan even included background info on them, including abilities, and move type.

In his second set, the artist created a Galarian version for Yanmega, who evolves from Yanma. The fierce form would fit perfectly into the Isle of Armor expansion, as it is a Dragon/Water type.

Advertisement

Finally, the last Pokemon form is for Tynamo, who evolves into Eeletrik. While it looks small, its slimy skin blocks Fire damage. For a Grass-type, that's pretty incredible and would be a game changer.

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, Sword & Shield is already on track to becoming the third best selling title in the franchise. It moved over six million units in its opening weekend alone – proof that Pokemon has never been more popular.

Trainers in the Galar region also have a lot to look forward to this year. While a concrete release date hasn't been confirmed, the first DLC, Isle of Armor, is scheduled for sometime this June. The second expansion, The Crown Tundra, will drop later this Fall.