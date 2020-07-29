Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions names guide - Choose your Eeveelution

Many trainers believe the Pokemon Eevee evolves into is random but it isn't. In Pokemon Go you can actually choose which 'eeveelution' it evolves into.

As of April 2020, Eevee can evolve into Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon and Glaceon. It costs 25 Eevee candies to make it evolve.

The standard evolution method though, will only get you one of the three original evolutions - Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon - and it will be completely random. The others require alternative methods.

Nickname trick

Before we look at those other methods, you can guarantee yourself one of each eeveelution using the nickname trick. This can only be done once for each species per account, though.

Change your Eevee into the following names to get these evolutions:

Vaporeon - Rainer

Jolteon - Sparky

Flareon - Pyro

Espeon - Sakura

Umbreon - Tamao

Glaceon - Rea

Leafeon - Linnea

Now we know the required names to guarantee your desired Eevee evolution, here are the step by step instructions.

Catch an Eevee (try and make it a good one) Click your Eevee through the Pokemon screen Next to the text "Eevee" is a pencil icon, click it. Change to the relevant nickname Restart the Pokemon Go app to ensure the name has registered

This trick only works once. Therefore, once you evolve an Eevee using any of these names, using the same nickname again will result in a random evolution.

How to get Espeon and Umbreon

While the Gen 1 evolutions are random, you can actually guarantee yourself either Espeon and Umbreon beyond the nickname trick. It isn't easy, however.

Going all the way back to generation 2, and more specifically Pokemon Gold and Silver, the time of day, rather than evolution stones, determines what Eevee evolves into.

Evolving during the night (6pm to 4am by the game clock) would result in an Umbreon. Conversely, the other 14 hours during the day, would cause an Espeon evolution.

The same methodology applies to Pokemon Go, also. Firstly, make sure the Eevee you're evolving is your buddy Pokemon and that it has found two berries.

This is achieved by walking 10km. It has been shown that evolving it during the night will get you an Umbreon, and during the day an Espeon - something we have checked ourselves.

How to get Glaceon and Leafeon

A further two "eeveelutions" were added to the 4th generation of Pokemon. They were the grass-type Leafeon and ice-type Glaceon.

Like Umbreon and Espeon, you can make your Eevee evolve into either of them not using the nickname trick. Just make sure you have an Eevee with 25 spare candy.

From there buy a Mossy Lure and Glacial Lure. If you want Leafeon then put a Mossy Lure on a PokeStop and then go to evolve Eevee.

If this has worked you'll see a Glaceon icon as opposed to the question mark on the evolution button. The same can be done with Glaceon while using a Glacial Lure.

What about Sylveon?

The fairy-type eeveelution isn't yet available in Pokemon Go. It is part of Gen 6 and this generation has yet to be released at all.

It will likely come with its own event as Sylveon is a very popular Pokemon. We can expect it to come some time in 2021.