eBay reveals major change to how Pokemon & Yu-Gi-Oh cards are sold

Popular auction site eBay has announced that they will require in-house authentication for trading cards listed for over $750, which includes Pokemon TCG and Yu-Gi-Oh items.

In Fall 2020, popular auction site eBay launched an in-house authentication service for sneakers, handbags, and watches as more and more counterfeit products took over the platform.

Another product that has taken over the site as it’s gained popularity over the last few years is trading cards. As cards gain value, counterfeit copies of the most popular cards have made their way onto eBay, potentially scamming people out of hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Due to this, eBay has added trading cards to their authentication service to help buyers maintain confidence in the high-dollar purchase they are making.

eBay launches authentication for trading cards

According to PRNewswire, eBay is immediately launching its in-house authentication service for trading cards over $750 in value.

When a qualifying purchase is made, the seller will then ship the trading card directly to a team of authenticators at Certified Collectors Group (CGC) for an extensive physical inspection to verify that the product is authentic.

“Our trading cards business has been growing for the past six years, and the recent surge speaks to the immense cultural significance of the category,” said Dawn Block, VP Collectibles, Electronics and Home at eBay. “As hobbies turn into investments, authentication services in categories of high value have become a priority for collectors.

“With the introduction of Authenticity Guarantee for trading cards, we’re giving enthusiasts exactly what they want, while continuing to improve confidence in the marketplace.”

Trading cards across all the popular sports and games have rapidly gained value as more enthusiasts join the space and one of the most expensive Pokemon cards in existence belongs to YouTuber Logan Paul.

During his June 6, 2021, fight with Floyd Mayweather, Logan wore a necklace made out of an extremely rare, mint condition Charizard card.

While it’s unlikely transactions like Logan’s will be made through eBay, their new authentication service will provide peace of mind for many buyers in the future.