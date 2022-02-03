Easy Pokemon Legends Arceus trick farms Exp Candy & money fast

A Pokemon Legends Arceus trick makes farming Exp Candy easier than ever and also comes with the side benefit of some quick money to compensate you for the effort.

If you’re looking to ramp up your progress in Legends Arceus then there’s no better to start than with this little spot in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Unless you already have a fairly powerful fighting type in your arsenal, you should make room in your party for the Machoke you’ll need to catch when you arrive at your destination.

For beginner players, this means you might want to stock up on Pokeballs before heading out.

The easiest way to farm exp in Pokemon Legends Arceus

In order to take advantage of this trick, you’ll need to have picked up your first mount (Wyrdeer) and head for the Worn Bridge area of the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Continue south on that path and make your way towards Obsidian Falls.

The place you’re looking for is the cave entrance just outside of the falls. Turn your attention to the lefthand side of the rock wall. There will be a small crevice that Wyrdeer can jump onto and stick to the wall. Keep repeating this process until you’ve successfully scaled to the top of the enclosure.

There are two routes to take from here: If you already have a Machoke or a suitable replacement, go hunt down the Alpha Blissey that is hunting around the top of the mountain. If you don’t then take the time to catch a Machoke or two before proceeding into the fight.

When approaching the enraged pink ball, try to get it to use its charge attack on you before throwing out your Pokemon. If you successfully dodge this ability, you’ll have a free shot at a back strike to get an extra turn at the start of the fight.

The rest of the process is very straightforward: defeat the Blissey and collect the items that it drops. The two priority items that drop here are the Exp. Candy L and the Seed of Mastery. While the candy is self-explanatory, the Seed of Mastery is a little more deceptive.

Instead of using it to master an extra move, you can instead sell this nice little quad-colored seedling for $3,000.

What makes this such a special trick is that it can be repeated infinitely by fast traveling to camp and checking in with the Professor and then traveling once again back to Jubilife City. Once you’ve done that, you’re free to head back to the falls and repeat the fight as many times as you need.

That’s all for leveling up fast and farming cash in Legends Arceus!

