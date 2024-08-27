Easiest Team Rocket Grunt is “stupidly rare” in Pokemon Go

In the world of Pokemon, rarity doesn’t always equate to power. This is true of an exceedingly obscure Team Go Rocket Grunt, who is difficult to encounter yet doesn’t pose a challenge to most trainers.

Much like in the mainline games, the Team Rocket Grunts in Pokemon Go aren’t that threatening. The main reason players seek them out is as part of research tasks, to find the pieces needed to track down the Team Rocket leadership, or catch Shadow Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

The Team Rocket Grunts can possess a wide range of ‘mons, and those seeking Shadow Pokemon will want to know the best method for acquiring one. Users on the Pokemon Go Reddit have discovered a particularly rare opponent, who uses a team composed of Magikarp and possibly a Gyarados.

Considering Magikarp’s incredible popularity among the Pokemon fanbase, it didn’t take long for people to show love to the one Team Rocket member who specializes in terrible Water-type ‘mons.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“He’s my fav! Rocks up with 3 Magikarp, doesn’t shield and then flips out and calls you a cheat,” one user wrote, “I want him…not that awful one with the double Snorlax or the one that ends with the Torterra!”

Some fans were convinced that the odds for encountering this Grunt had been improved. “It’s not super rare. It’s rare enough, though. I’ve come across him a couple of times tho,” one player said, while another wrote, “I just recently faced this grunt back to back grinding for the Magikarp. Some good back-to-back luck maybe?”

Article continues after ad

One user joked, “So that’s what happened to the Pokemon Fisher in Pokemon Red & Blue,” referring to the random trainers who only threw random Magikarp at you.

The Team Rocket members in Pokemon Go can be a drag to face sometimes, especially as they don’t even bother to use their Protect Shields in battle.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, there are some comedic Grunts who can make players laugh with their terrible team. Also, a Shadow Magikarp is handy to have for the people who want to evolve it into the mighty Shadow Gyarados. They’re also helpful for the endless Magikarp Candy you’ll need to perform the evolution.