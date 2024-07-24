Earn one of Pokemon Go’s rarest items with upcoming event

Pokemon Go players are still recovering from the highs – and lows – of events like Go Fest Global, but the upcoming Mega Lucario Raid Day is already promising to be an exciting one for the community.

While Trainers were already excited about the much-anticipated addition of Mega Lucario, which is a strong form of a fan-favorite Pokemon, now Niantic has confirmed an amazing reward.

The announcement of the event promised that any player who takes part in the Mega Lucario raids will have an “increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from in-person Raid Battles.” For anyone unaware, Rare Candy XL is a great resource for powering up rare Legendary Pokemon.

Then, players who buy the paid Mega Lucario Raid ticket were promised they would receive the increased bonus, described as “One guaranteed Rare Candy XL when catching Lucario.”

However, this led to confusion in the community as to whether it was one Rare Candy XL for the very first Raid, or for every Mega Lucario Raid. Luckily Niantic has come out to ease players’ worries, and it is the best possible answer for anyone hoping to stock up on the rare item.

In the statement, Niantic confirmed that anyone with a paid ticket for the Mega Lucario Raid Day event – that are over level 31 – will receive “one guaranteed Rare Candy XL for every Lucario caught during event hours.”

This clarification has been met with widespread acclaim, as one comment said, “Wow this is huge” then another added, “This is a good confirmation once and for all regarding us getting a rare candy XL.”

Other Trainers quoted the social media post with excitement, as one says, “The way this is written it EVEN INCLUDES REMOTES…….this is the CRAZIEST BONUS WE’VE EVER SEEN !!!!” Then another added, “LETS GO THE GREATEST RAID DAY IN #POKEMONGO HISTORY!!! RAIDERSSSSSS ASSEMBLE.”

If you want to stack up this important resource check out our guide to Rare Candy XL, then learn how to take down the mighty Pokemon with our Mega Lucario Raid guide.