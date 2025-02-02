Early Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown deck is already S-tier

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown expansion has already given rise to an absurdly potent meta deck that’s dominating competitive play.

Released on January 29, Space-Time Smackdown is the mobile game’s second main expansion, following December 2024’s Mythical Island mini-set, adding over 100 new cards.

Already singled out as a super-strong build-around card, Darkrai ex has proven itself a standout due to its Nightmare Aura ability, which deals consistent chip damage to the opponent’s Active Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

The Gen 4 Mythical ‘mon can’t carry games singlehandedly, but players have found huge success in pairing Darkrai with a decklist that includes Druddigon and Magnezone.

In a 960-player tournament conducted by Limitless TCG, the so-called ‘Darknezone’ deck washed the competition, with six of the top 10 decks using the new meta-leading deck.

Limitless TCG The so-called ‘Darknezone’ deck dominated an unofficial tournament, accounting for six of the top 10 finishers.

Darknezone Deck List – Meta analysis

The core deck here consists of Darkrai ex, Magnezone, and Druddigon combined with strong utility Trainers such as Sabrina, Leaf, and Cyrus. The full deck list as is follows:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Card (Quantity) Set Number

Magnemite (2) A2 51

Magneton (2) A1 98

Magnezone (2) A2 53

Darkrai ex (2) A2 110

Druddigon (2) A1a 56

Professor’s Research (2) Promo-A #7

Leaf (2) A1a 68

Sabrina (1) A1 225

Cyrus (1) A2 150

Poke Ball (2) Promo-A #5

Pokemon Communication (1) A2 146

Giant Cape (1) A2 147

The key that unlocks this deck’s power is the ability to use Dark energy only for Darkrai ex while relying solely on Magneton Volt Charge ability to generate Lightning energy in preparation for its evolution to Magnezone for Thunder Blast.

Druddigon’s Rough Skin ability combined with Darkrai’s Nightmare aura dish out impressive chip damage while you stall to build Magneton’s energy, collectively dishing out 40 damage per turn against the opponent’s Active Pokemon once you’re set up.

Article continues after ad

While weaknesses are few and far between, the combo is particularly susceptible to disruption from Sabrina, which is widely used in numerous popular decks. Knowledge of your opponent’s gameplan can account for this somewhat, but you’ll still need to play around counters with Leaf and Pokemon Communication.

For more Pokemon TCG Pocket content, check out the full setlist for Space-Time Smackdown and our guide detailing everything you need to know about trading.