Eagle-eyed Pokemon TCG Pocket fans spot insane detail in card art

The card artists for Pokemon TCG Pocket might be doing too much because fans of the video games have spotted some ridiculous attention to detail.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been a massive hit amongst those with a deep-seated need to catch ‘em all. Players everywhere are hooked on its strategic battling and have been tuning powerful meta decks to compete.

The real joy comes from collecting the cards of course, and the game’s stellar card art makes that just as thrilling as its virtual brawls. We’ve already seen Mew hiding in the background of Mythical Island art and a series of cards that turn Snorlax into the game’s Exodia. Now, players have discovered some new details that prove just how much effort has gone into the game’s artwork.

Reddit user asch_win has done some detective work that would make a hardcore Geoguesser blush. Connecting visual clues in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s humble Spearow card art places the underlooked Flying-type exactly where you’d find it in the video games. And we do mean exactly.

Pokemon TCG Pocket card art is a deep cut to video game nostalgia

Pokemon Masters know that the best spot to catch a Spearow or its evolution Fearow is in a patch of grass on Route 16, just outside Celadon City. If you’re playing Pokemon Red, Blue, or the Generation 1 remakes that is.

Well, looking at some background details in its card art including a fence, some trees, and a green building you can’t even enter in the video games, that’s exactly where Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Spearow is depicted and fans are blown away.

“That’s actually so cool. You can tell how much the illustrators actually like Pokemon and care about the games,” one trainer gushed. “For real, that little patch of grass has always been the Fearow patch to me,” another replied.

It isn’t just Spearow though. After identifying the card as one of the pulls for the ‘Touring the Kanto Region’ Themed Collection, players found some other sneaky references to some Pokemon’s in-game location.

There were more obvious ones like Haunter in front of the Pokemon Tower in Lavender Town or Doduo on the Bike Path. One really obscure reference was a Jynx in front of a house in Cerulean City which has an NPC that trades you one.

We don’t know about you, but we’re about to take another look at our Pokemon TCG Pocket collection to see if we can find even more hidden details.