Dual Destiny will finally change the worst thing about Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go has finally revealed its next season — Dual Destiny. While there are certainly some exciting Pokemon coming to the game, it’s the UI that really deserves to be in the spotlight.

Ever since Pokemon Go took over the world like a Rotom takes over a microwave, it’s had the same UI. Of course, the look of the main screen has been adapted and thankfully updated, but the majority of the inventory, store, battles, and Pokedex have stayed the same, making them roughly eight years old (bet you feel old now don’t you).

However, that’s all about to change thanks to the upcoming Duel Destiny season, which seems to be finally changing one of the worst aspects of Pokemon Go – the Pokedex.

An onixpected change

During the reveal trailer, players were treated to tons of new elements coming in the season, from the debut of Sinstea and Poltegeist, a new Wild Pokemon rotation, and of course, more 2km eggs for everyone to get tired of after they’ve caught 100 of them unwillingly.

However, in a brief snapshot around 18 seconds in, we get a snippet of what looks to be a brand new Pokedex style, this time organizing the Pocket Monsters by region from the offset, instead of the busy eyesore we have now.

This is an entirely unexpected change for the game but is one fans are already adoring, with many taking to social media to share their hype for the new Pokedex style.

And they’re right to be hyped. After all, compared to the current design, which offers a messy list of small avatars sorted by region, we’re able to seemingly navigate between Shinies, Event Pokemon, and more all while sorting between regions, exploring the medals, and having a clear number of how many ‘Mons you’ve caught.

Dexerto / Niantic

It’s cleaner, more organized, and will undeniably be a welcome change to anyone who’s had to suffer with the current busy Pokedex style.

How much of this is implemented into the game when Duel Destiny releases is still up for debate, as the trailer doesn’t explain whether the in-game footage is final. However, at this point, after dealing with the amount of time spent sifting through the different regions to find what Pokemon is missing or what evolution you need, any Pokedex change will be a welcome one.