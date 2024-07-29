Dozens of Pokemon Soda Pop plushes debut for first time outside Japan

The Pokemon Company has announced a major expansion to the Soda Pop plush line after successfully releasing the Kanto starters to audiences outside Japan. Now fans will have dozens of favorites to collect.

Pokemon plushes are collector’s items for fans of all ages. From Squishamallows that are perfect for cuddling to articulated dolls that can stand proudly on shelves, they are a great way for fans to celebrate their favorite companions.

While Western audiences have seen many cute plushes at local retail stores and on The Pokemon Center website, many coveted plush styles have remained limited to Japan. Until recently, this included the Soda Pop plush line.

These retro-inspired plushes are similar to Sitting Cuties in size, but they’re styled to have tiny mouths and little, oval eyes. They are made of a soft material perfect for kids to cuddle while also sitting nicely on shelves and desks as a display piece.

The Pokemon Soda Pop plush line introduces 23 new options

Soda Pop Plush Jirachi is adorable and sits on desks

The Pokemon Center has announced 23 new soda pop plushes will be available at Pokemon Center stores on July 29, 2024. They will be available to purchase in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

The list of new Soda Pop Pokemon Plushes includes:

Pikachu

Raichu

Jigglypuff

Oddish

Psyduck

Eevee

Porygon

Mew

Chikorita

Pichu

Togepi

Bellossom

Marill

Phanpy

Smoochum

Larvitar

Mudkip

Plusle

Minun

Jirachi

Solosis

Litwick

Bounsweet

These plushes join Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur, which are already available on the Pokemon Center online stores.

Certain plushes will be in high demand, like Eevee, Mew, Jirachi, and Pikachu. Because of this, fans will want to jump in early to grab their desired companions from the list.

At this time, the Soda Pop line is exclusive to the Pokemon Center store. They will not be sold at retail locations, and any plushes on sale at conventions not from an official Pokemon Store are being resold.

With so many cute new friends to add to collections, the Soda Pop plush expansion isn’t one for Pokemon fans to miss. For more cute plushes, check out our article about where to buy all Pokemon Squishmallows.