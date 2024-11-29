Don’t make this Pokemon TCG Pocket event stamina mistake

One Pokemon TCG Pocket player has shared one tip to get the most out of the upcoming Venusaur PvE event in the game.

The future of Pokemon TCG Pocket is looking pretty bright and there are exciting things to look forward to. Recently, devs have confirmed that new cards and sets will come to the game by the end of the year. Additionally, they’ve assured players that the current Genetic Apex packs will stick around.

Aside from that, we’re also still getting a plethora of events with various rewards. Speaking of which, if you enjoyed the previous Lapras Ex Drop event, you’re in for a treat. A similar event for Venusaur is coming to the game soon.

Before you jump in, however, it’s essential that you don’t make this one mistake so you can secure better rewards with this trick.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players should concede battles in early levels

For the uninitiated, the upcoming PvE event will feature a full-art Venusaur card and other promo cards as a reward. To participate in this event, players must complete Solo Battle missions and work their way up for a chance to earn them.

Now, it can be tempting to go all in and complete missions while you do everything you can to win, using up your stamina. However, there’s a more ideal approach, which involves holding off winning — at least until you’ve completed all the challenges in early levels.

The Pokemon Company The Venusaur event in Pokemon TCG Pocket will bring a plethora of different rewards.

In a Reddit thread, user Vitthasl pointed out that players should concede battles in the lower or easier levels until they complete all the missions for more ideal results.

The key is to “only win when you have completed all the missions.” This is because the event stamina will only get used up during a win — and once you run out of stamina, you’ll have to wait until it refreshes again.

By conceding in early levels, you’ll be able to save up stamina and use most of it to join the Expert level earlier, giving a “guaranteed chance to drop a pack.”

They added: “Instead of wasting the event stamina, which you can only get a lot after completing the missions or by waiting for 12 hours, you can just use only 3 stamina to complete all the earlier challenges.”

It’s worth keeping in mind that this tip works pretty much for every PvE or solo event mission. PvP events are a different story, though, as they don’t have a stamina system. Regardless of the event, you’ll want to make sure to bring the best cards and have the best decks to speed things up.