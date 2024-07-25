Don’t make the same mistake these Pokemon Go players did

Pokemon Go has plenty of strong monsters but the elusive Shadow Pokemon are uniquely powerful, making them a precious commodity in the community. Plus, a Shiny Shadow or one with great stats is sure to be a crowd-pleaser, as long as you keep it in its original form that is.

Sadly for some Pokemon Go players, they realized too late that purification may not be the way to go. As one Reddit post explains, when the author asked the community an important question, saying, “Anyone have purified regrets?”

The continued, by adding a comment where they asked if other Pokemon Go players had any “Pokémon you later regretted to purify” for various reasons, whether that be because of “aesthetic, competitive, functionality” reasons and more.

Making things even sadder, they shared a photo of a purified Shiny Omanyte, a rare Fossil Pokemon that would be extremely tough to find in both Shiny and Shadow forms at the same time.

They weren’t the only one to make this sort of mistake, as dozens of comments shared in their misery, with purified Pokemon that lose that precious Shadow Pokemon Attack bonus, and the cool look.

One comment said, “I purified my 15-14-14 shadow Gible.” The numbers represent the Pokemon’s stats, so they could have had a monstrous Shadow Garchomp by utilizing the boost to their attacks. Another comment even responds with sympathy, adding, “Oof.. I’m sorry about that.”

Some less obvious mistakes also cropped up, with a separate person lamenting purifying a Pokemon where many may have done the same. They commented, “When I first started playing a few years ago I purified a Sneasel, not knowing that shadow Weavile was a top-tier ice attacker. I almost want to transfer the hundo Weavile.”

Finally, another Trainer told a story of their own inexperience, explaining, “I purified a shiny Pinsir when I was level 14.”

While some comments offered condolences, a different Trainer instead used this as an opportunity to share their own catch, with the comment “Get flexed on” and a Shiny Shadow Pinsir with the intimidating name ‘Baby Eater’.

If you want to avoid making the same mistake, hold on to your Shadow Pokemon first, and then check out our guides to the best Pokemon for the Go Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. Or try and bag yourself a different mighty ‘mon with the upcoming Community Day.