Does Pokemon Legends Arceus have a Master Ball?

There are a ton of incredible creatures to catch in Pokemon Legends Arceus, and you need a variety of the game’s Poke Balls to catch them. But is the legendary Master Ball a factor in the game’s Pokemon-catching equation?

Did you know that Pokemon Legends Arceus has a whopping 243 Pokemon for you to obtain? Mixing several gens, Arceus delivers an extensive Pokedex for players to complete in the Hisuian region.

Poke Balls, Great Balls, and many other types of balls are on the menu for you to use in Legends Arceus. But one ball that many gamers are questioning is the Master Ball. Does the game have one?

Is there a Master Ball in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it appears as if Pokemon Legends Arceus has opted against the inclusion of a Master Ball.

Virtually every Pokemon game that has come before it has always found a way to shoehorn a Master Ball into the game. Some contrived scenario always lets the player end up with a Master Ball in their possession.

Yet, for whatever reason, Game Freak has decided that amongst the game’s many changes, it was time for the absence of a Master Ball.

What is a Master Ball in Pokemon?

If you didn’t know, the Master Ball is a rare Poke Ball that when thrown guarantees a 100% success rate in its attempts to catch a Pokemon.

In years gone by, it didn’t matter if you were battling a Mewtwo or a Necrozma or any other high-level, rare Pokemon, the Master Ball would ensure they would be yours.

Pokemon Legends Arceus has a ball that acts very similarly to the Master Ball, but you can only get one, and it’s for a specific event later in the game.

