When is Decidueye coming to Pokemon Unite? Release date & more

Decidueye has been teased as the next fighter set to make its debut in Pokemon Unite, so here’s everything we know about the Alola region Pokemon from release date to moveset.

While Nintendo and Timi Studio’s hit MOBA Pokemon Unite began with a lineup of just 19 characters, that roster is constantly expanding with the likes of Sylveon, Mamoswine, Blastoise, and Gardevoir being added as paid DLC.

Most of the confirmed (and leaked) Pokemon have now been added to the lineup, but it seems as though the devs are always working on more, as they’ve just teased that the next addition to the roster will be Decidueye!

Decidueye release date in Pokemon Unite

There’s no release date for Decidueye in Pokemon Unite yet, but considering it’s been a while since a new Pokemon was added to the lineup, we’d expect it to be released at some point in November 2021.

Our best guess right now would be Wednesday, November 17, as new characters typically debut in the middle of the week. We’ll update this page as soon as an official release date is confirmed by TiMi Studio.

How do we know Decidueye is coming to Pokemon Unite?

The official Pokemon Unite Twitter account teased the arrival of Decidueye by sharing an image of arrows with a green aura flying into the arena, which certainly fits with the Grass/Ghost-types appearance.

Nock nock! Who is that flying true like an arrow in the #PokemonUNITE arena? pic.twitter.com/GX4YMVf7RR — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) November 9, 2021

Many players were already anticipating the Alola starter’s arrival after it was teased during the Halloween Festival event, where a pumpkin with the face of Gen VII’s Rowlet could be seen in promotional art.

While that could have simply been a fun easter egg for the Halloween event, this official tweet was all the confirmation Decidueye fans needed to believe their favorite Pokemon will soon be arriving in the game.

Decidueye moveset in Pokemon Unite

While other fighters in Pokemon Unite have leaked early along with their movesets, we don’t currently know what to expect from Decidueye or its playstyle.

It would make sense for Decidueye to be a ranged Attacker, firing arrows at opponents, although there are already a lot of Attackers in Unite, and the most recent addition, Sylveon, was also in that category.

We'll just have to wait and see when Decidueye debuts on the battlefield, but in the meantime, check out our Pokemon Unite homepage for more news, guides, and leaks.