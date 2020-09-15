Crown Tundra trailer leak gives first look at Pokemon DLC in-game

Nintendo has released the trailer for Crown Tundra, Pokemon Sword and Shield’s next DLC, seemingly out of the blue, giving players a first look at the expansion in-game ahead of its release.

The Crown Tundra is finally coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield after months of anticipation. The Galar region will be covered in ice and snow, with many old friends from previous generations finally making their way into the eighth generation regional Pokedex.

Advertisement

While trainers have been treated to a bevy of leaks, there’s been no official word out of Nintendo outside of the DLC’s existence. Now, players have been treated to a sneak peek of the Crown Tundra in-game.

A trailer, uploaded by the official Nintendo South Africa channel, has given players a 30-second look into the next DLC. It goes through, showing the trainers traverse the Galar region, meeting some new friends along the way.

Advertisement

It also gives a hint at the general storyline of the expansion. “Lead an expedition in the snow-swept realm of the Crown Tundra and unravel the mystery of the Legendary Pokémon Calyrex who once ruled over it,” the video’s description says.

Read more: All Pokemon returning in Crown Tundra Expansion Pass

Calyrex, described as the ancient ruler of Galar, has the ability “to see every past, present, and future event.” They are a Psychic-Grass type, and will be central to the DLC’s story.

It appears that the trailer was uploaded a bit early. No other regional channels have the trailer pushed live, so consider it a bit of an exclusive look before it gets taken down.

Advertisement

The trailer doesn’t really show any new information, instead confirming what we already knew. While it does take a look at some new breath-taking landscapes you’ll be able to travel through, as well as some of the new Pokemon, there’s nothing completely game-changing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xmSX_4f3kJA

Did the trailer confirm a release date for the Crown Tundra?

Sadly not. It still put the DLC’s release date in the Fall 2020 window, so you can expect it to come out in the next couple of months.

Read more: Crown Tundra DLC release date potentially leaked

Previous leaks have suggested an October 23 release is on the cards. However, Nintendo still lists November 30 ⁠— the final day of Fall ⁠— as the date on their website. Keep your eyes peeled though, as it could be even sooner!