Could a new Eevee evolution come in Pokemon Sword & Shield Crown Tundra?

Trainers, and us included, had expected Pokemon Sword and Shield to feature a brand new Eevee evolution. That, of course, never happened, at least yet.

Pokemon Sword and Shield brought a brand new experience to the franchise which on the whole trainers loved. There was the National Pokedex fiasco, as well as widespread hacks to begin with, but it looks like the introduction to Gen 8 will be looked back on fondly.

The Nintendo Switch game delivered pretty much everything trainers had hoped for with the exception of an Eeveelution. With the upcoming addition of a second DLC, the Crown Tundra, there is still a chance a much wanted Eevee evolution could make an appearance.

The pattern of Eeveelutions

The question is why would an Eevee evolution come now? After all, it never came to Pokemon Sword and Shield in the first place.

However, past patterns suggest it is long overdue. The Kanto region had the original Eeveelutions - Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon - as well as Eevee, of course.

The next two evolutions were introduced in the revered Pokemon Gold and Silver games - the Johto region. These were Espeon and Umbreon, the respective psychic and dark-types.

Another two were introduced in another iconic game (maybe there is a pattern here) in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. They were Leafeon and Glaceon, which as their names suggest are grass and ice-types.

The latest Eeveelution is Sylveon, a Fairy-type from Gen 6. This is the newest Eevee evolution to be added to the franchise.

So, new Eevee evolved forms have been added in Gen 2, 4 and 6 and this is why trainers were so hopeful Gen 8 would see a new Eevee added. For whatever reason though, Game Freak and the Pokemon Company opted, at least so far, to not add one to the Galar region.

Coming in Gen 8?

With so much to look forward to in Gen 8, it perhaps shouldn't come as a surprise they left it out. Instead, it would make sense for them to use a new Eeveelution to get even more trainers to buy the Crown Tundra when it comes out this Fall.

It's either that or we're going to have to wait until a yet to be announced expansion or even Gen 9 game launches. Surely one is coming sooner or later, though!