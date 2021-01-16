Complete First-Edition PSA10 Pokemon card set could sell for over $700K - Dexerto

An incredible, complete set of 1999 first-edition Pokemon cards is available for auction – and it’s looking like it could sell for more than half a million dollars when it’s all said and done.

The complete set is made up entirely of PSA 10s, the best possible grade one can give to a card, meaning these are in tip-top condition.

According to Goldin Auctions, who is hosting the bid, the collection includes four extremely sought-after Charizard cards. For many, Charizard is considered the holy grail of Pokemon cards.

So far, five people have put in the funds necessary to bid on the collection in two weeks. If you want to join in, you’re going to need some deep pockets – the minimum bid starts at $125,000.

The fact that there are four Charizards alone in the collection is nothing to scoff at, and could very well be the cherry on top of the pristine PSA 10 collection.

Just back in October of 2020, rapper Logic purchased the 1st Edition card for just over $226,000. But that was then, and this is now.

Goldin Auctions states they “just sold an SGC Gold Label Pristine 10 ‘1 of 1’ example of the Charizard for nearly $400,000 in their December Holiday Auction.”

While the card alone can sell for a ridiculous amount, booster box prices have also seen their value rise.

As the TGC community has continued to grow, plenty of YouTubers and Twitch stars have started spending a lot of money on booster boxes from the 90s. The end result is that costs have skyrocketed.

Earlier in December, a booster box from Heritage Auctions sold for a whopping $408,000.

Given the insanity of the current lot and just how many perfect condition cards are included, we could be seeing a brand new Pokemon record once the bidding wraps up. The only question is: Will it ever reach the million-dollar mark? We’ll have to see what 2021 has in store.