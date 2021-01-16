 Complete First-Edition PSA10 Pokemon card set could sell for over $700K - Dexerto
Pokemon

Complete First-Edition PSA10 Pokemon card set could sell for over $700K

Published: 16/Jan/2021 0:19

by Michael Gwilliam
Rare PSA10 Pokemon cards
Pokemon Cards Pokemon TCG

An incredible, complete set of 1999 first-edition Pokemon cards is available for auction – and it’s looking like it could sell for more than half a million dollars when it’s all said and done.

The complete set is made up entirely of PSA 10s, the best possible grade one can give to a card, meaning these are in tip-top condition.

According to Goldin Auctions, who is hosting the bid, the collection includes four extremely sought-after Charizard cards. For many, Charizard is considered the holy grail of Pokemon cards.

So far, five people have put in the funds necessary to bid on the collection in two weeks. If you want to join in, you’re going to need some deep pockets – the minimum bid starts at $125,000.

Screenshot of Charizard Pokemon Trading Card Game 1999.
Charizard is one of the rarest Pokemon cards.

The fact that there are four Charizards alone in the collection is nothing to scoff at, and could very well be the cherry on top of the pristine PSA 10 collection.

Just back in October of 2020, rapper Logic purchased the 1st Edition card for just over $226,000. But that was then, and this is now.

Goldin Auctions states they “just sold an SGC Gold Label Pristine 10 ‘1 of 1’ example of the Charizard for nearly $400,000 in their December Holiday Auction.”

Pokemon booster box
Booster boxes can sell for hundreds of thousands.

While the card alone can sell for a ridiculous amount, booster box prices have also seen their value rise.

As the TGC community has continued to grow, plenty of YouTubers and Twitch stars have started spending a lot of money on booster boxes from the 90s. The end result is that costs have skyrocketed.

Earlier in December, a booster box from Heritage Auctions sold for a whopping $408,000.

Given the insanity of the current lot and just how many perfect condition cards are included, we could be seeing a brand new Pokemon record once the bidding wraps up. The only question is: Will it ever reach the million-dollar mark? We’ll have to see what 2021 has in store.

Pokemon Grookey Sword & Shield guide: evolutions, moves, strengths & weaknesses

Published: 15/Jan/2021 17:15

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Grookey Sword Shield
Pokemon Sword & Shield

Looking to master Grookey in Pokemon Sword and Shield? We’ve got all the information you need including evolutions, best moves, strengths, and weaknesses.

Grookey made its debut alongside Sobble and Scorbunny as part of the Gen 8 starter trio in Sword and Shield on the Nintendo Switch. Like most starter Pokemon, it’s become incredibly popular and has gained a big following of loyal trainers.

Known as the ‘Chimp Pokemon’, Grookey is a cute grass-type creature that originates in the Galar region. Its design appears to be based on a spider monkey, and its name is a hybrid of the words ‘groove’ and ‘monkey’.

Grookey’s Pokedex entry in Sword is as follows: “When it uses its special stick to strike up a beat, the sound waves produced carry revitalizing energy to the plants and flowers in the area.”

Grookey in Pokemon Sword & Shield
Grookey is one of the starter trio in Pokemon Sword & Shield.

What is Grookey weak and strong against?

Being a grass-type Pokemon, Grookey and its evolutions will take more damage from fire, flying, poison, bug, and ice-type moves. They will take less damage from ground, water, grass, and electric-type moves.

When using grass-type moves, Grookey will have an advantage against ground, rock, and water-type Pokemon. It won’t necessarily have an advantage when using non-grass-type moves against these types.

What moves can Grookey learn by leveling up?

Grookey starts out with just Scratch and Growl, but it can learn a further nine moves by leveling up.

The final move it can learn is Endeavor at level 36. After this, you’ll need to evolve Grookey to Thwackey and then Rillaboom if you want to keep learning moves through leveling up.

Level Move Type Category Power Accuracy
1 Scratch Normal Physical 40 100
1 Growl Normal Status 100
6 Branch Poke Grass Physical 40 100
8 Taunt Dark Status 100
12 Razor Leaf Grass Physical 55 95
17 Screech Normal Status 85
20 Knock Off Dark Physical 65 100
24 Slam Normal Physical 80 75
28 Uproar Normal Special 90 100
32 Wood Hammer Grass Physical 120 100
36 Endeavor Normal Physical 100

What does Grookey evolve into?

Grookey evolves into Thwackey at Level 16. Like the form before it, Thwackey is a pure grass-type Pokemon, meaning it shares the same strengths and weaknesses.

It then evolves into its final evolution Rillaboom at Level 35. Rillaboom is also a pure grass-type, so it also shares the same strengths and weaknesses as Grookey and Thwackey.

All three forms have the Overgrow ability, which boosts the power of grass-type moves by 50% when at less than or equal to 1/3 HP.

Grookey Thwackey and Rillaboom evolutions
Grookey evolves into Thwackey and Rillaboom.

Where to find Grookey in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Grookey is one of three starter Pokemon in Sword and Shield, meaning players will have the opportunity to acquire one at the very beginning of the game. If you’re set on getting one, you should probably do this, as Grookey, Sobble, and Scorbunny don’t appear in the wild.

If you didn’t choose Grookey as your starter Pokemon, you’ll need to set up a trade with another trainer who has one. You can do this with friends, turn to the internet for help, or try your luck with the unpredictable Surprise Trades feature.

How to get Shiny Grookey

As you can’t find Grookey in the wild, you won’t be able to hunt for a Shiny version like you would with most other Pokemon.

What you can do, though, is breed Grookey with another Pokemon in the same egg group, which will give you a small chance of hatching a Shiny. It will take you a while, but if you’re determined, it’s the only way.

Shiny Grookey Pokemon
Shiny Grookey is very difficult to get in Sword & Shield.

A more refined way to do this and guarantee you’ll hatch the Pokemon you’re after is to breed Grookey with Ditto. Anytime Ditto is bred with another Pokemon, the egg will hatch the species that isn’t Ditto.

You can find Ditto at the Lake of Outrage, so you’ll want to head there and catch yourself one. If you’re confused as to how breeding works in general then you can check out our nursery and breeding guide.