Classic RPG mechanics would “ruin” Pokemon according to players

The vast majority of Pokemon games are RPGs – but they don’t usually feature classic RPG mechanics like lengthy move lists, an exhaustion meter, or dodge mechanics.

Despite being extremely linear in nature, most Pokemon games are somewhat forgiving and provide players with the tools to get from one end of the map to the other without expending too much energy.

Pokemon players attempted to change this in a fan discussion, though, exploring what it would look like if classic RPG mechanics were introduced into mainline Pokemon games. As many Pokemon fans agreed, doing so would “ruin” the beloved series.

Article continues after ad

Bethesda mechanics would destroy Pokemon games

The Pokemon Company Could an exhaustion meter ever be seen in a Pokemon game?

Popping up in a Reddit discussion, a Pokemon fan posed the question of what classic RPG mechanics might look like in the series and how they would “ruin” the games. They suggested serious changes to STAB mechanics and stats, along with an exaggerated move list, asking others to chime in.

Article continues after ad

Fans did not disappoint with their suggestions in the replies, sharing their own ideas on how to integrate brutal mechanics into Pokemon.

One jokingly suggested, “The More Your trainer walks, the more tired they can get! YOU CAN BLACK OUT WHEREVER NOW but you can stop it by drinking fresh water, also if your Pokemon faints against an evil team, 3 party members will get stolen.”

Article continues after ad

Other players loved this Team Rocket-esque idea, with one chipping in, “Lol those Pokemon will be used against you in the next encounter and you have to sacrifice a turn to convince the Pokemon to return to you,” adding that stats could come into play here.

Anime-inspired changes to NPC mechanics were also pushed in this nefarious thread, with one player suggesting, “You can now tell Pokemon to “dodge” a move like in the anime. Trainer AI uses this newfound option- liberally.”

Article continues after ad

Other suggestions included a friendship mechanic – where you have to befriend an NPC before going in their house – alongside HP and stamina rules for players, subscription fees for the Pokemon Center and PC, and even a 6 vs 6 battle format.

Article continues after ad

If there was ever a time for new RPG mechanics to be introduced into the world of Pokemon, it would be with the arrival of Legends Z-A. The upcoming game marks the perfect chance for new features and tweaks to existing systems – but hopefully, that won’t include exhaustion mechanics.