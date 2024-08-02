Classic Pokemon game coming to Nintendo Switch but it’s not what you think

A beloved Pokemon title for the Game Boy Advance is heading to Nintendo Switch Online, but it may not be exactly what fans were hoping for.

Nintendo has confirmed that Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Red Rescue Team will arrive on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on August 9, 2024, marking the first GBA Pokemon game to hit the service.

While it might not hit the dizzy heights of Pokemon Ruby or Sapphire, the Mystery Dungeon series is popular with fans, and this title even got a Nintendo Switch remake recently called Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX.

The series pits players as the actual Pokemon, letting them explore randomly generated dungeons and engage in quick RPG battles to gain new Pokemon teammates and help rescue lost creatures. There was originally also a Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Blue Rescue Team released on Nintendo DS.

A lot of fan comments share both shock and happiness at this release, with one saying, “Quite surprised to be honest! Wow!” Then, another comment added, “LETS GOOOOO OUT OF LEFT FIELD WITH AN ABSOLUTE HEATER.”

While a lot of Pokemon players are happy with the announcement, many are also pointing out the lack of mainline Pokemon games on the service. In fact, fans have also been calling for a Pokemon Classic Collection so they can play these games again on Switch.

“Looks cute but where is red and blue?” said one comment, before another person excitedly asked, “Hopefully next all the mainline Pokemon games!!!!” Many other comments also echoed this one, adding, “Need GBA + Gameboy Color Pokemon Games on Switch.”

Hopefully, this addition is a sign of things to come, as fans seem very excited about the prospect of more Pokemon games on the Nintendo Switch Online service. However, the original Pokemon games may be too valuable to add to the subscription service, as many would pay a premium for them instead.