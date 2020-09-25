Charizard's new move could change the Pokemon Go meta

Charizard is already a very powerful option in Pokemon Go. It's going to get even stronger following the October Community Day though, when it can learn the popular Fast Move, Dragon Breath.

With multiple Elite Moves at Charizard's disposal - Ember, Wing Attack, Blast Burn, and Flamethrower - the Flame Pokemon is a regular fixture across battles in Pokemon Go. Now, it is getting another one in Dragon Breath.

Experienced Pokemon Go trainers will be familiar with the dragon-type Fast Move. It provides 4 DPT and considering the impressive damage output, it still maintains a decent energy generation of 3 EPT.

Dragon Breath is unquestionably among the most effective Fast Moves in Pokemon Go. So, when you add that to an already strong Pokemon, it is understandable that some trainers think it will shake up the mobile game's meta.

Charizard's other Fast Moves

Firstly, let's take a look at all of Charizard's Fast Moves for a comparison:

Dragon Breath (Elite Fast Move) - 4 DPT, 3 EPT

Air Slash - 3 DPT, 3 EPT

Ember (Elite Fast Move) - 3 DPT, 3 EPT

Fire Spin - 3 DPT, 3.33 EPT

Wing Attack (Elite Fast Move) - 2.5 DPT, 3.5 EPT

As we can see, Dragon Breath provides the most damage. It may fall behind in terms of energy, but the sacrifice of 0.5 EPT (compared to Wing Attack) is worth the extra 1.5 DPT.

Using it will naturally give you a greater advantage against dragon-types such as Giratina, but it does come at the cost of ineffectiveness against steel and fairy-types.

The drawback of Dragon Breath

Dragon Claw is a must-have Charge Move for Charizard, which is, of course, another dragon-type move. If you combine this move with Dragon Breath, you'll naturally narrow the type of Pokemon you can be effective against.

So, if you have, for example, Giratina in your team, which is weak against fairy-types then Charizard with Dragon Breath isn't the Pokemon to bail you out. You would have to rely on Blast Burn, or another fire-type move, and hope they don't have any Protect Shields left!

Charizard is now one of the select few Pokemon capable of learning Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw. We expect it to be frequently seen in GO Battle League as a result.

Also, Mega Charizard X is a dual dragon and fire-type meaning it will actually benefit from STAB for both of these moves. Add that to its ridiculous attack stat, and Mega Charizard X will run through other Pokemon.

Make sure you spend that 25 Candy and 10,000 Stardust to unlock a fire-type Charge Move to compliment it, though.