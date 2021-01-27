Logo
How to get Smeargle in Pokemon Go for Johto Collection Challenge

Published: 27/Jan/2021 12:20 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 12:26

by Paul Cot
Smeargle Pokemon Go
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

If you’re looking to catch a Smeargle in Pokemon Go, you might be a little bit confused, as the ‘Mon can’t be found in the same way as other creatures in the game.

Despite being a Gen 2 Pokemon, Smeargle was added to Niantic’s popular mobile app much later than others like Chikorita and Totodile, first appearing in the game in 2019 following plenty of teasing.

Like Ditto before it, Smeargle will only show up for trainers to catch in a specific situation. You won’t see it roaming around the Wild like most species, and you can’t find it in raid battles or hatch it from eggs, either.

Players will need to catch a Smeargle to complete the Johto Collection Challenge, which runs until January 31, 2021. If you’re struggling to do that, here’s how you can find the Normal-type painting Pokemon.

Smeargle Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Smeargle is difficult to find in Pokemon Go if you don’t know where to look.

How to catch Smeargle using Snapshot in Pokemon Go

If you’ve never caught a Smeargle before, it can be quite confusing trying to figure out exactly how you’re supposed to do it. It’s certainly a unique method, as you’ll need to make use of the Snapshot camera.

Smeargle will occasionally photo-bomb any images you take of your Pokemon, so you’ll need to get to work on your camera skills and hope that it appears in the background. If it does, you’ll get a chance to catch it.

Below you’ll find step-by-step instructions on catching Smeargle:

  1. Select any of your Pokemon from the ‘Pokemon’ menu.
  2. Open Snapshot mode by clicking the camera icon in the top right corner.
  3. Take multiple photos of your Pokemon.
  4. Tap the exit button in the top left corner and review the images you’ve just taken.
  5. If Smeargle appears in one of the photos, it will spawn in the Wild and can be caught.
  6. If Smeargle doesn’t appear, repeat the above steps until it does.

As you can imagine, this method of finding Smeargle can be quite tedious, but it’s the only way to get your hands on one. Stick with it, and eventually you’ll come across one to add to your collection of Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Snapshot Mode

One interesting feature is that any Smeargle you catch will copy the moveset of the Pokemon it photo-bombed. It’s probably worth keeping this in mind if you’d like your Smeargle to know a specific move.

It’s also worth pointing out that you can only catch one Smeargle each day. This shouldn’t be too much of a problem, as it has no evolutions meaning there’s no real need to catch multiple versions of them.

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 challenges

Published: 27/Jan/2021 12:21

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 9 challenges
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5’s Week 9 challenges are here, and we’ve got a guide with some handy tips to help you complete them all in no time.

As we get even closer to the end of Fortnite Season 5, Epic Games have got another set of weekly challenges for players to complete to earn that ever-important XP, which will help you max out your Battle Pass and unlock all the cosmetics you need.

While most weeks have a theme of some sort – previously we’ve had gnomes and fishing, for example – there’s no obvious connection in Week 9. That’s no bad thing, though, as these challenges are more exciting than the typical ‘open chests’ or ‘deal pistol damage’ quests.

Fortnite IO Guards
Epic Games
You’ll need to shakedown an IO Guard for Fortnite’s Week 9 challenges.

There are a number of location-based challenges that will require you to visit specific points of interest or locate hidden items, such as finding a black box in the crashed plane, and you’ll also need to take on one of the formidable Loot Sharks.

Below you’ll find the list of seven Epic quests you’ll need to complete this week, as well as the Legendary quest that will earn you a huge amount of XP to help you level up.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 Quests

  • Shakedown an IO Guard (1)
  • Find a hidden bunker (1)
  • Find the crashed plane’s black box (1)
  • Deal damage while in water (200)
  • Emote at stone statues (1)
  • Ride the Steamy Stacks (1)
  • Deal damage to a Loot Shark (500)

We’ve got an IO Guard location guide from a previous challenge to help you complete the first quest. Dealing damage while in water is pretty self-explanatory. Riding the Steamy Stacks requires you to enter one of the two power plant towers at the POI.

Dealing damage to a Loot Shark will probably provide you with the biggest challenge this week. You can find them near Sharky Shell at the northwest of the map, but be careful, as they won’t hesitate to attack.

We’ll have individual step-by-step guides for the location-based quests, including finding the hidden bunker and using an emote at a stone statue, so be sure to check back here when the challenges go live on Thursday, 28 January, at 6 AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM GMT.

Fortnite Loot Shark
Epic Games
Be careful, as Loot Sharks will jump out of the water and onto land if you anger them.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 Legendary Quest

  • Shakedown Opponents (5/10/15/20/25)

This week’s Legendary quest is to shakedown a total of 25 opponents, which shouldn’t be too much of a challenge as you’ll likely be doing this during day-to-day gameplay anyway.

Of course, you’ll need to play duos, trios, or squads to do this, but we recommend squads to get the most out of the shakedown feature, which locates nearby teammates. It should make completing the quest a lot easier.

You’ll have until Thursday, February 5, 2021, to tick all of these quests off before Week 10 rolls around and a new set of challenges arrive.