Can you get Shiny Houndoom in Pokemon Go?

There are so many Pokemon to catch in Pokemon Go, with many having their own Shiny counterparts. But is that the case with Houndoom? Can you get a Shiny Houndoom in Pokemon Go? Let’s take a look and find out.

Pokemon Go has thousands of adorable creatures for players to catch, along with a variety of exciting events to take part in, often granting some rare Shiny versions of the Pokemon many know and love. But not all Pokemon come with a Shiny variant, leaving many wondering if their favorite Pokemon’s Shiny is in the game yet.

Article continues after ad

This is entirely the case with the adorable Houndoom, with players all across the game asking, is there a Shiny Houndoom in Pokemon Go? We’ve got the answer right here.

Is there a Shiny Houndoom in Pokemon Go?

Niantic Catching this adorable Pokemon is harder than it seems.

Thankfully, you can get a Shiny Houndoom in Pokemon Go! The creature has a blue hue as opposed to its darker color.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This adorable creature is available for anyone to catch at any time and can be found in the wild. However, the likelihood of you catching a Shiny Houndoom is pretty low, in fact, it’s approximately 1 in 500, so it’s best to get catching and hope for the best.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know regarding whether you can get a Shiny Houndoom in Pokemon Go. While looking out for one in your game, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

Cutest Pokemon of all time | How to beat Cliff | How to beat Sierra | How to beat Arlo | How to beat Giovanni | Every Cat Pokemon on the Pokedex | Every Dog Pokemon on the Pokedex | How to get Sinnoh Stones | How to get Best Buddy status | Current Raid Bosses | Pokemon Go IV and CP explained | Pokemon Go promo codes | Community Day schedule