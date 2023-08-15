Can you catch Shiny Stufful in Pokemon Go?

Stufful is the focus of Pokemon Go during the game’s Spotlight Hour – but can you catch a Shiny Stufful? Here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon Go may have some adorable creatures to catch or some powerful additions to place in your party, but few find ever add up to the joy produced when you see a Shiny. Sure, some aren’t as impressive as others, but they’re so rare, it’s hard to not get excited when they occasionally pop up.

Article continues after ad

Community Days and Spotlight Hours are a perfect time to grab some of these Shinys, with many players heading out for that sole purpose. However, not all Pokemon in Pokemon Go are Shiny, which begs the question – can you get a Shiny Stufful in Pokemon Go? Well, let’s take a look and find out.

Can Stufful be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Niantic

Yes, players will be happy to know that you can in fact catch a Shiny Stufful in Pokemon Go.

It’s been available in Shiny form since its debut during a Community Day event in 2022, so some may already have their hands on it.

Article continues after ad

Nevertheless, it can still be pretty hard to catch, with the rarity being 1 in 500, so you may have to find a few before grabbing that fated Shiny Stufful.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

So, there you have it. That’s all you need to know about catching a Shiny Stufful in Pokemon Go. While preparing to catch one, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips