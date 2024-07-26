“Brutal” Auto-catcher fails haunt Pokemon Go players

Auto-catchers like Pokemon Go Plus + are incredibly handy if you’re a dedicated player who wants to enjoy catching Pokemon alongside your other hobbies. It can also be used with Pokemon Sleep, too.

They help hatch Pokemon Eggs and catch random Pokemon without you ever needing to open up Pokemon Go, providing a hands-off method of staying on top of your leveling experience. While they can be helpful tools, they can also lead to some tragedies as some players have discovered.

Popping up in a fan discussion, a player asked the community for their worst auto-catcher stories, sharing a snap of a heart-breaking lost Shiny Corsola alongside their question. The other players in the thread did not disappoint with their responses.

Other Pokemon Go players sympathized with the person behind the initial post, with one person saying, “Oof this is why you don’t check the journal…. the journal only hurts…it never helps.” The original player responded jokingly, “The journal giveth…the journal taketh away…actually, it only taketh lol.”

Another lamented, “This would kill me….that’s why I don’t check the journal. Corsola is in my top 5 for wanted Shiny. Where are you from? Oh and to answer, I did check the journal while I was on a cruise and a Shiny Zorua fled. RIP.”

Even event Pokemon were featured in this heart-breaking thread, with a player saying, “Mine failed to catch a Shiny Moon Crown Pikachu at Go Fest in New York, but still let me click on it and try to catch it myself,” before adding that the Pikachu still ran away when they attempted to catch it.

The Galarian birds were commonly mentioned in the replies, too. One Pokemon Go fan sadly shared, “Missed a Galarian bird twice in two days.” Others chimed in that they’d experienced the same fate with their foul Galarian fowl encounters.

One fan summed it up best by saying, “Never check the log. Rule #1 of auto catching.” Whether you’re someone who uses the Pokemon Go Plus + or a hands-on player, it’s best to do your Shiny hunting manually instead of relying on a tool to avoid disappointment.

