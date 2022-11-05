Black Friday Pokemon deals 2022: TCG cards, video games, plushes & more

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Pokemon fans are gearing up for holiday shopping, and Black Friday 2022 will have plenty of deals to take advantage of. Below are potential sales for Pokemon collectibles, TCG cards, video games, and more.

Pokemon fans have plenty of ways to show off their love for the franchise. From Pokemon-covered clothing items to premium TCG collection boxes, players have numerous things to keep an eye out for. Because of this, taking advantage of seasonal sales like Black Friday can be the key to getting a good deal on the perfect present or collection pieces.

Finding the right deals can be tricky, as those looking for video games, plushes, collectibles, and clothing will all need to check different websites.

To help with this, below are all the different Black Friday sales fans can look out for, and sites that will be worth checking in on as the big sales events get closer in the coming weeks.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year, Black Friday will officially be happening on November 25, 2022.

The Pokemon Company Charizard Ultra Premium Collections are a great gift!

However, many deals run the duration of November, and those looking to take advantage of good sales online can also participate in Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022.

Thankfully, most online retail websites observe both, allowing those shopping to get good deals and avoid crowded stores or long lines.

Best Black Friday Deals for the Pokemon TCG

There are plenty of different websites for players to check out when looking for Black Friday sales on Pokemon Cards. While the past few years haven’t been the best for collectors due to the massive shortages of most Sword & Shield sets, this year seems to hold more promise. Below are the websites to check out for Pokemon TCG Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday Deals for Pokemon Video Games

Pokemon fans looking to score hard copies of video games will also want to keep an eye on many websites. Older games are more likely to go on a good sale during Black Friday, making them a great buy for those wanting a physical edition before the Generation 8 games begin to phase out after Scarlet & Violet release this month.

Target – Has copies of Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Sword, Shield, Let’s Go, Eevee!, Let’s Go, Pikachu!, New Pokemon Snap, and more.

GameStop – Has all current Gen 8 games as well as older titles for the Nintendo 3DS, DS, Wii, and WiiU.

Best Buy – Has all Gen 8 games and some collector’s edition Nintendo Switch consoles.

Amazon – The Amazon Nintendo Store has most Gen 8 games currently out. Fans may also be able to get a deal on third-party sales of older games.

Nintendo Digital Store – Fans will also want to keep an eye out for the digital download sales happening on the Nintendo Store. Older Gen 8 games may receive discounts for Black Friday.

Best Black Friday deals for Pokemon collectibles

While grabbing games and amassing Pokemon Cards are great ways to take advantage of Black Friday, many other fans may be looking for the opportunity to buy cute t-shirts, plushes, watches, or even jewelry. Below are locations that may have good sales on Pokemon collectibles.

Target – Currently stocked with figurines, plushes, board games, advent calendars, Lego kits, and bedroom accessories.

GameStop – Many different plush toys, socks, figurines, and T-shirts.

The Pokemon Center – Currently, there isn’t any news about Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, but the official website is one of the best places to get Pokemon merchandise.

Amazon – The Amazon Pokemon Store has a collection of plushes, Legos sets, Advent Calendars, Pillows, and more.

This guide will continue to update as more Black Friday information becomes available.