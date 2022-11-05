Black Friday Pokemon deals 2022: TCG cards, video games, plushes & more

Pokemon fans are gearing up for holiday shopping, and Black Friday 2022 will have plenty of deals to take advantage of. Below are potential sales for Pokemon collectibles, TCG cards, video games, and more.
Pokemon fans have plenty of ways to show off their love for the franchise. From Pokemon-covered clothing items to premium TCG collection boxes, players have numerous things to keep an eye out for. Because of this, taking advantage of seasonal sales like Black Friday can be the key to getting a good deal on the perfect present or collection pieces.
Finding the right deals can be tricky, as those looking for video games, plushes, collectibles, and clothing will all need to check different websites.
To help with this, below are all the different Black Friday sales fans can look out for, and sites that will be worth checking in on as the big sales events get closer in the coming weeks.
When is Black Friday 2022?
This year, Black Friday will officially be happening on November 25, 2022.
However, many deals run the duration of November, and those looking to take advantage of good sales online can also participate in Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022.
Thankfully, most online retail websites observe both, allowing those shopping to get good deals and avoid crowded stores or long lines.
Best Black Friday Deals for the Pokemon TCG
There are plenty of different websites for players to check out when looking for Black Friday sales on Pokemon Cards. While the past few years haven’t been the best for collectors due to the massive shortages of most Sword & Shield sets, this year seems to hold more promise. Below are the websites to check out for Pokemon TCG Black Friday deals.
- Best Buy – Currently has sets for Silver Tempest, VSTAR Hisuian Premium Collections, Booster Bundles, Astral Radiance Elite Trainer Boxes, Pokemon Go collections, and more.
- Amazon – Currently already stocked with deals including the Sword & Shield Lost Origins Build & Battle Stadium, Virizion V Collector Box, and V Battle Deck Zeraora Vs Deoxys collection.
- GameStop – Currently stocked with the Charizard Ultra Premium Collection, Shining Fates Collector boxes, Silver Tempest pre-orders, and Vivid Voltage booster packs among many others.
- TCGPlayer – Currently stocked with almost anything any Pokemon TCG collector could be looking for. Sales may be on bigger items or single cards.
- Target – Currently has a wide selection of tins, Booster Boxes, Premium Collections, and Pokemon Go items.
Best Black Friday Deals for Pokemon Video Games
Pokemon fans looking to score hard copies of video games will also want to keep an eye on many websites. Older games are more likely to go on a good sale during Black Friday, making them a great buy for those wanting a physical edition before the Generation 8 games begin to phase out after Scarlet & Violet release this month.
- Target – Has copies of Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Sword, Shield, Let’s Go, Eevee!, Let’s Go, Pikachu!, New Pokemon Snap, and more.
- GameStop – Has all current Gen 8 games as well as older titles for the Nintendo 3DS, DS, Wii, and WiiU.
- Best Buy – Has all Gen 8 games and some collector’s edition Nintendo Switch consoles.
- Amazon – The Amazon Nintendo Store has most Gen 8 games currently out. Fans may also be able to get a deal on third-party sales of older games.
- Nintendo Digital Store – Fans will also want to keep an eye out for the digital download sales happening on the Nintendo Store. Older Gen 8 games may receive discounts for Black Friday.
Best Black Friday deals for Pokemon collectibles
While grabbing games and amassing Pokemon Cards are great ways to take advantage of Black Friday, many other fans may be looking for the opportunity to buy cute t-shirts, plushes, watches, or even jewelry. Below are locations that may have good sales on Pokemon collectibles.
- Target – Currently stocked with figurines, plushes, board games, advent calendars, Lego kits, and bedroom accessories.
- GameStop – Many different plush toys, socks, figurines, and T-shirts.
- The Pokemon Center – Currently, there isn’t any news about Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, but the official website is one of the best places to get Pokemon merchandise.
- Amazon – The Amazon Pokemon Store has a collection of plushes, Legos sets, Advent Calendars, Pillows, and more.
This guide will continue to update as more Black Friday information becomes available.