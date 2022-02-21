The Johto Cup is a brand new challenge for the Pokemon Go Battle League, so we’ve got the best team recommendations to give you a headstart on the path to victory.

As well as the traditional Great League, Ultra League, and Master League trio, Niantic regularly introduces limited-time cups to the Go Battle League, such as the Valentine’s Day-themed Love Cup or the remixes.

To round out Season 10, a new challenge arrives: The Johto Cup! Like the Sinnoh Cup before it, there are a unique set of restrictions that mean only Pokemon originating in the Johto region are allowed to compete.

If you’re struggling to figure out which Pokemon to take into battle for the Johto Cup, we’ve put together our best team recommendations below to help you out, as well as details about the rules and restrictions.

Contents

Best team for the Johto Cup in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams to take into the Johto Cup is Skarmory, Azumarill, and Meganium, as these are three of the strongest eligible Pokemon that should give you coverage against most common opponents.

We always point out that it’s impossible to say what a truly ‘best’ team looks like in any league or cup, as it really depends on the types of Pokemon you end up facing – and you won’t know until you begin a battle.

Having said that, there are a few Pokemon that should excel in most situations, which we’ve listed below (taking PvPoke rankings into consideration) alongside the movesets they’ll need to succeed.

Best Pokemon for the Johto Cup

Skarmory

Fast Move: Air Slash

Air Slash Charged Moves: Sky Attack and Brave Bird

Sky Attack and Brave Bird Resistances: Ground, Dragon, Psychic, Normal, Steel, Flying, Fairy, Grass, Bug, and Poison

Ground, Dragon, Psychic, Normal, Steel, Flying, Fairy, Grass, Bug, and Poison Weaknesses: Fire and Electric

Skarmory is a standout in the Great League meta, so it’s no surprise to see that it translates well here in the Johto Cup. It has impressive bulk and is resistant to 10 different types, meaning it only really has to worry about Fire and Electric-types.

Air Slash is the best Fast Move option, so make sure you have that. Then, you’ll want Sky Attack as your primary Charged Move, as it’s cheap and benefits from STAB. Back this up with the devastating Brave Bird (but watch out for the self-debuff).

Azumarill (XL)

Fast Move: Bubble

Bubble Charged Moves: Ice Beam and Play Rough

Ice Beam and Play Rough Resistances: Bug, Fighting, Water, Ice, Fire, Dark, and Dragon

Bug, Fighting, Water, Ice, Fire, Dark, and Dragon Weaknesses: Electric, Grass, and Poison

Azumarill is another Great League favorite that gets another chance to shine in the Johto Cup. You’ll need XL Candy to reach its true potential, but it’s worth doing as it’s got great bulk and a really diverse moveset that makes it a threat to multiple opponents.

Azumarill’s best Fast Move is definitely Bubble. As for Charged Moves, Ice Beam will help negate its weakness against Grass, while the Fairy-type attack Play Rough will allow it to defeat Dark-types like Umbreon and Fighting-types like Hitmontop.

Meganium

Fast Move: Vine Whip

Vine Whip Charged Moves: Frenzy Plant and Earthquake

Frenzy Plant and Earthquake Resistances: Electric, Grass, Ground, and Water

Electric, Grass, Ground, and Water Weaknesses: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison

Meganium makes its way into the big leagues in Pokemon Go’s Johto Cup, with the ability to take down major players like Azumarill, Steelix, and Lanturn. If you have a Shadow Meganium, even better – although a normal one will work too.

Make sure your Meganium has the excellent Frenzy Plant in its moveset, even if you have to use an Elite Charged TM to get it. Back this up with Earthquake for coverage against Steel-types, and the Fast Move Vine Whip for optimal energy generation.

Raikou

Fast Move: Volt Switch

Volt Switch Charged Moves: Wild Charge and Shadow Ball

Wild Charge and Shadow Ball Resistances: Electric, Flying, and Steel

Electric, Flying, and Steel Weaknesses: Ground

Legendaries don’t have much of a place in the Johto Cup, partly due to the 1500 CP limit, but Raikou is an excellent addition to any Trainer’s team. Like Meganium, a Shadow Raikou could be useful here, but it’s definitely not essential.

It will be expensive to power up and unlock a second Charged Move for Raikou, but if you can afford it, go with Volt Switch as a Fast Move, combined with the Charged Moves Wild Charge and Shadow Ball for optimal damage and coverage.

Lanturn

Fast Move: Spark

Spark Charged Moves: Thunderbolt and Hydro Pump

Thunderbolt and Hydro Pump Resistances: Fire, Flying, Ice, Steel, and Water

Fire, Flying, Ice, Steel, and Water Weaknesses: Grass and Ground

Lanturn occupies a unique space in the Johto Cup, as Water/Electric-typing means it can take on both Grass-types and Water-types, which will likely dominate the meta. Combined with decent bulk, Lanturn has the potential to be a big threat.

Having Spark as a Fast Move and Thunderbolt as a Charged Move will help when facing Water-types, and both will benefit from STAB. Finish this moveset off with Hydro Pump for coverage against Grass-types and you’re onto a winner.

Pokemon Go Johto Cup rules & restrictions explained

The main rule for the Johto Cup is that only Pokemon that originated in the Johto region can enter. This limits you to numbers #152 to #251 on the Pokedex.

As with most other themed cups in the Go Battle League, you’ll also only be able to enter Pokemon that are under the 1500 CP limit.

Pokemon Go Johto Cup start & end date

The Johto Cup begins on February 21, 2022, at 1pm PST and runs until February 28, 2022, at 1pm PST. This means you only have one week to master the cup and rise to the top of the ranks.

Running alongside the Johto Cup are the traditional Great League, Ultra League, and Master League, so you’ve got one final chance to put in your best shot with the trio of classic formats.

That’s everything you need to know about the Johto Cup! While you’re here, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

