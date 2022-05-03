Best team for the Flying Cup in Pokemon Go (2022)

The Flying Cup has returned to the Pokemon Go Battle League for May 2022, and we’ve got the best team recommendations to take you straight to victory.

While the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League are the backbone of the Pokemon Go Battle League, Niantic often runs special limited-time cups with unique rules to switch things up for trainers.

The latest cup to arrive in the Go Battle League’s current Interlude Season is the Flying Cup, which only allows Flying-type Pokemon to enter – meaning it has one of the smallest lineups in any cup or league.

If you’re struggling to choose the best Pokemon to take into the Flying Cup, we’ve got suggestions below, as well as details on the rules, restrictions, and end date.

Best team for the Flying Cup in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams you can use in the Flying Cup is Aerodactyl, Emolga, and Skarmory, as these are three of the strongest eligible Pokemon that will give you coverage against most opponents.

With this specific cup, it’s more important than ever to take dual-type Pokemon into consideration, as they’ll often have the advantage of a second typing that can give you the edge you need in battle.

Below, you’ll find more details about some of the best Pokemon to use in the Flying Cup.

Best Pokemon for the Flying Cup in Pokemon Go

Aerodactyl

Fast Move: Rock Throw

Rock Throw Charged Moves: Rock Slide and Ancient Power

Rock Slide and Ancient Power Resistances: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ground, Normal, and Poison

Bug, Fire, Flying, Ground, Normal, and Poison Weaknesses: Electric, Ice, Rock, Steel, and Water

Aerodactly has never been a PvP standout, but it’s actually one of the top recommendations for the Flying Cup, especially as it has access to strong Rock-type moves that can target most of the Flying and Electric-type Pokemon in this cup.

Make sure you have Rock Throw as Aerodactyl’s Fast Move, as it’s the only one that benefits from STAB. When it comes to Charged Moves, you only really need Rock Slide, but Ancient Power is a good secondary option if you want it.

Emolga

Fast Move: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Moves: Discharge and Thunderbolt

Discharge and Thunderbolt Resistances: Bug, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground, and Steel

Bug, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground, and Steel Weaknesses: Rock and Ice

Emolga is another Pokemon that becomes an unexpected PvP star in the Flying Cup, where having quick access to solid Electric-type moves and only two vulnerabilities (Rock and Ice) gives it a real chance to shine.

Thunder Shock is pretty much essential, as it has the best energy generation and STAB damage, while Discharge and Thunderbolt are both great Electric-type Charged Moves – one cheaper and the other more powerful.

Skarmory

Fast Move: Steel Wing

Steel Wing Charged Moves: Brave Bird and Sky Attack

Brave Bird and Sky Attack Resistances: Ground, Dragon, Psychic, Normal, Steel, Flying, Fairy, Grass, Bug, and Poison

Ground, Dragon, Psychic, Normal, Steel, Flying, Fairy, Grass, Bug, and Poison Weaknesses: Fire and Electric

Skarmory has proven itself to be a huge threat in the Great League, so it’s no surprise to see it rise to the top ranks here in the Flying Cup, where it can take down most non-Electric-type Pokemon such as Togekiss, Aerodactyl, and Altaria.

We’d usually recommend Air Slash as a Fast Move for Skarmory, but Steel Wing finds a niche in the Flying Cup. When it comes to Charged Moves, Sky Attack is great for low cost STAB damage, while Brave Bird is an incredibly powerful backup.

Altaria

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Moves: Sky Attack and Moonblast

Sky Attack and Moonblast Resistances: Fighting, Water, Bug, Fire, Grass, and Ground

Fighting, Water, Bug, Fire, Grass, and Ground Weaknesses: Ice, Fairy, Dragon, and Rock

Altaria is one of the most expensive and time-consuming Pokemon to evolve, costing a huge 400 Candy, but once you’ve got one it’s very versatile – as well as being a standout in the Great League, it transfers well to the Flying Cup.

Dragon Breath is one of the best Fast Moves in Pokemon Go full stop, so make sure Altaria has it. Then, go with Sky Attack for a fast and powerful Charged Move, and if you can afford a second option, Moonblast offers extra coverage.

Mantine

Fast Move: Bubble

Bubble Charged Moves: Bubble Beam and Ice Beam

Bubble Beam and Ice Beam Resistances: Bug, Fire, Fighting, Ground, Steel, and Water

Bug, Fire, Fighting, Ground, Steel, and Water Weaknesses: Electric and Rock

A more interesting pick for the Flying Cup is Mantine. As long as you watch out for its double weakness to Electric-type attacks, this Water/Flying-type creature can be a brilliant asset capable of taking down big names like Togekiss, Altaria, and Aerodactyl.

Go with Bubble as a Fast Move and Bubble Beam as your primary Charged Move for a brilliant STAB duo, with the latter lowering your opponent’s Attack stat. Then, add Ice Beam as a secondary Charged Move for taking down Flying-types.

Pokemon Go Flying Cup rules & restrictions

As the name suggests, the main rule of the Flying Cup is that only Flying-type Pokemon are eligible.

There’s also a max 1,500 CP limit for any Pokemon you want to enter.

Pokemon Go Flying Cup start & end date

The Flying Cup will appear in the Pokemon Go Battle League from Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST until Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 1PM PT.

It will run alongside the traditional Great League – and you can see our best team recommendations for the Great League here.

