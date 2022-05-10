Best team for the Element Cup in Pokemon Go (2022)

The best team for the Element Cup in Pokemon Go will consist of a variety of types to cover all opponents – so we’ve got recommendations to take you to the top in 2022.

If you ever get bored of the traditional Great League, Ultra League, and Master League, the good news is that Niantic regularly introduces unique cups that switch things up to give you a fresh challenge to enjoy.

The latest is the Element Cup, which makes its grand return during the Go Battle League Interlude Season. In this cup, only Fire, Grass, and Water-type Pokemon can compete, so there’s a lot of strategy involved.

Below you’ll find our best team recommendation for the Element Cup in the Pokemon Go Battle League, as well as some other Pokemon you can use and the optimal movesets to teach them.

Best team for the Element Cup in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams for the Element Cup in Pokemon Go is Vulpix, Ducklett, and Cottonee, as these are three of the strongest eligible Pokemon that will cover most types of opponents.

As with any cup, it’s impossible to say what the ultimate team is, as it really depends on the opponents you go up against. For example, Cottonee is top tier, but it will pretty much always lose against a Fire-type.

Having said that, most of the Pokemon we’ve recommended below will perform well in most scenarios in the Element Cup. As long as you’ve got a counter for Fire, Grass, and Water-types, you’re good to go.

Best Pokemon for the Element Cup in Pokemon Go

Salandit

Fast Move: Poison Jab

Poison Jab Charged Move: Poison Fang and Flamethrower

Poison Fang and Flamethrower Resistances: Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ice, Poison, and Steel

Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ice, Poison, and Steel Weaknesses: Ground, Psychic, Rock, and Water

Salandit may be the most difficult Pokemon to get on this list, as it can only be hatched from 12km Eggs and its CP will often be too high, but it’s worth mentioning as it’s the ultimate contender for the Element Cup if you can get one.

Make sure you have Poison Jab as a Fast Move and Poison Fang as a Charged Move, giving you a brilliant pair of STAB attacks. You’ll also want Flamethrower for the extra coverage it will give you against Bug, Ice, and Steel-type opponents.

Ducklett

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Move: Bubble Beam and Brave Bird

Bubble Beam and Brave Bird Resistances: Ground, Steel, Fire, Bug, Water, and Fighting

Ground, Steel, Fire, Bug, Water, and Fighting Weaknesses: Electric and Rock

Ducklett was the star of the show in last year’s Element Cup, and it’s got loads of potential this time around too. Being a dual Water/Flying-type means it can wipe out both Fire and Grass opponents and has very few weaknesses to exploit.

The main Ducklett counters to watch out for are Chinchou, Shellos, and the newly-debuted Salandit, but as long as you have Bubble Beam and Brave Bird in your moveset, you shouldn’t have too much trouble with any other opponents.

Cottonee

Fast Move: Charm

Charm Charged Move: Grass Knot and Seed Bomb

Grass Knot and Seed Bomb Resistances: Water, Grass, Fighting, Electric, Ground, Dark, and Dragon

Water, Grass, Fighting, Electric, Ground, Dark, and Dragon Weaknesses: Fire, Poison, Steel, Flying, and Ice

Cottonee is a regular in any sub-500 CP cup, and even though it doesn’t hold the absolute top spot in the Element Cup anymore, it’s still a force to be reckoned with thanks to its high bulk and potential for lots of wins.

With such a low max CP limit, Fast Moves are arguably more important than ever in the Element Cup, as many Pokemon won’t get a chance to use their Charged Moves – so make sure Cottonee has Charm, as it’s deadly.

Chinchou

Fast Move: Spark

Spark Charged Move: Thunderbolt and Bubble Beam

Thunderbolt and Bubble Beam Resistances: Water, Fire, Ice, Flying, and Steel

Water, Fire, Ice, Flying, and Steel Weaknesses: Grass and Ground

Chinchou is one of the top-tier Pokemon you can use in the Element Cup. Why? Well, thanks to a unique dual Water/Electric typing, it has the brilliant ability to easily defeat both Water-type and Grass-type opponents.

As long as you’ve got a mix of Water and Electric-type attacks, Chinchou is a huge threat. We recommend Spark as a Fast Move with Thunderbolt and Bubble Beam as Charged Moves – all of which benefit from STAB.

Vulpix

Fast Move: Ember

Ember Charged Move: Weather Ball (Fire) and Body Slam

Weather Ball (Fire) and Body Slam Resistances: Grass, Fire, Ice, Steel, Bug, and Fairy

Grass, Fire, Ice, Steel, Bug, and Fairy Weaknesses: Water, Ground, and Rock

Fire-types aren’t very well represented in the Element Cup, but it’s a good idea to have at least one on your team – and the best of the best in this meta is Vulpix. It has decent bulk and the ability to take down most Grass-type opponents.

The best Fast Move for Vulpix is Ember, paired with the Charged Move Weather Ball (Fire) for brilliant Fire-type damage. If you can afford a second Charged Move, go with Body Slam which can be spammed for neutral coverage.

Pokemon Go Element Cup rules & restrictions

The rules of the Element Cup are that only Fire, Grass, and Water-type Pokemon are allowed to enter, they must be first in an evolutionary family, and they must be below the 500 CP limit.

Although this does heavily limit the pool of Pokemon you can use, it’s worth pointing out that dual-types are eligible, so a Water/Flying-type Pokemon like Ducklett is allowed to enter.

Pokemon Go Element Cup start & end date

The Element Cup will begin in the Pokemon Go Battle League on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9pm BST, and end on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 1PM PT.

It will run alongside the traditional Ultra League – and we’ve got a best team guide for that league here.