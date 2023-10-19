Best Pokémon Squishmallows in 2023

If you’re in the market for the best Pokemon Squishmallows then you’re in the right place.

Getting your hands on the best Pokémon Squishmallows is an ideal way to enjoy the plush comfort of the toys alongside the licensed iconography of the Pokémon series. While plushies are nothing new to the series, the advent of Squishmallows is something far more recent. Fortunately, there’s a wealth of different options for recognizable favorites for all Pokémon fans.

Article continues after ad

Most of the representation at this point in time for the best Pokémon Squishmallows is mostly limited to the early phase of the games. That means it’s all about Gen 1 (with an exception or two) with some staples of the franchise lovingly recreated in plump, rounded form. What’s more, the prices are pretty competitive, too. For more, we’re also rounding up the best Pokémon toys and gifts and the best Pokémon games of all time.

Article continues after ad

Pokémon Pikachu Squishmallow

The poster child for Pokémon, it’s no surprise that Pikachu is among the first pocket monsters to get the Squishmallow treatment. This large 14-inch plush toy includes the rounded design that they are known for with the crucial difference of his trademark ears. The level of detail here is very impressive with his mouth, eyes, and cheeks all looking the part. Even his stubby arms are accounted for. This one retails at $24.99 which is a touch pricier than your average ‘mallow.

Article continues after ad

Pokémon Togepi Squishmallow

Togepi is one of the strangest Pokémon to be collected and documented in the Pokedex. This egg-bound creature is spiky in appearance while wearing his former incubator as clothing. Everything you’d hope to find in a Squishmallow of Togepi is here from the egg to the spikes and carefree facial expression. This 10-inch tall model retails just under the $30 mark, being a little more expensive than some other entries in our list.

Article continues after ad

Pokémon Snorlax Squishmallow

Snorlax really is the perfect Pokémon to get in a plush toy form. The lackadaisical lump can often be seen sleeping and sitting around the regions throughout your adventures out in the wild. Now, it’s available as a 10-inch Squishmallow with the lazy land dweller selling for around the $30 mark. You can even make out his sharp teeth and claws which is a nice touch.

Article continues after ad

Pokémon Piplup Squishmallow

While the majority of the best Pokémon Squishmallows have focused on Gen 1, Piplup breaks the mold by being from much later. The Pokémon Piplup Squishmallow is among the most detailed of the current set with the penguin’s beak and neck hood having extra dimension. Easily, Piplup translates the strongest with its round design very on-brand here. This one also happens to be larger than many others, at 14 inches tall, and retails for $24.99, offering the best value for money of the lot.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Pokémon Gengar Squishmallow

Gengar is among the most recognizable Dark-type Pokémon from the early entries of the games, and now you can pick him up in Squishmallow form. The purple trickster comes across well with his aggressive narrowed eyes, mischievous smile, and pointed ears. If you’re someone that prefers the more sinister-looking Pokémon then the Gengar Squishmallow is one to consider. It sells around the $29 mark but has been discounted throughout the last few months.

Article continues after ad

Best Pokémon Squishmallows – FAQs

We’re answering all the internet’s burning questions about the best Pokémon Squishmallows to help you make an informed purchasing decision this year.

Article continues after ad

Do they make Pokémon Squishmallows?

Yes, there are many officially licensed Pokemon Squishmallows available from big-box online retailers and directly from the Pokémon Center itself. Our buying guide includes the best options available from the current lineup.

What Pokémon Squishmallows are available?

At this point in time, the selection of Pokémon Squishmallows is rather limited but that may change in the near future. There are the likes of Gengar, Pikachu, Snorlax, Piplup, and Togepi to contend with right now, and we’ll be updating the page when there’s more to consider.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.