Best Pokemon cards to buy people for Christmas this year

The holidays are here, and anyone looking for Pokemon TCG gifts won’t have a shortage of options. The Scarlet and Violet expansions at their peak, 2024 offers plenty to choose from.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG releases this year have included hits like Paldean Fates, Stellar Crown, and Surging Sparks, among many other new releases. Each of these additions to the game has included special collector sets as well as booster boxes and ETBs.

Article continues after ad

Below, we have gathered the best Pokemon TCG gifts to buy during the 2024 holiday season, from great deals to special collector sets.

Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet Paldean Fates Sticker Collection

The Paldean Fates Sticker Collection is the perfect option for parents needing a stocking stuffer. Featuring Shiny Maschiff, Shiny Fidough, and Shiny Greavard, the set includes three Pladean Fates booster packs, one promo card, and one laminated sticker.

The sticker is the real steal in these sets. Each one is large enough to stand out on a laptop or Chromebook, and is durable, with holofoil accents. They can be a bit tricky to find, but often appear at Walmart, Target, and in local card shops if you can’t find them on The Pokemon Center store. They sell for $15.99 each.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokemon TCG Holiday Calendar 2024 (Glaceon & Alolan Vulpix)

Every year a new holiday calendar is released for the Pokemon TCG. This exciting countdown to December celebrations is a great pick for the whole family. It is loaded with Booster Packs, sticker sheets, game coins, keychains, and frosty holiday promos.

This year is a particularly exciting time to snag one of these calendars, as it is themed after Glaceon and Alolan Vulpix. Instead of Tera cards, players can pull Glaceon Vmax, Vulpix V, and Glaceon V as guaranteed pomo cards. Anyone who missed these during the Sword and Shield expansions now has a chance to add them to your collection.

Article continues after ad

This holiday calendar will cost $49.99 and can be found both in box stores and online via The Pokemon Center store.

Pokemon TCG Charizard ex Super Premium Collection

If you are looking for a showstopper, the Charizard ex Super Premium Collection might be just the thing. While not as bulky as some of the Ultra Premium collections, this bright red box does come packed with a Charizard figure, ten booster packs from Scarlet and Violet expansions, and a Promo set featuring Charizard ex, Charmeleon, and Charmander.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is the perfect gift for the Charizard fans of the world, but it’s a steep investment at $79.99. Thankfully, it isn’t hard to find. Those looking to grab one can find it on Amazon, or at Target, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and card shops.

Pokemon TCG Trainer’s Toolkit 2024

When it comes to favorites, this one is mine. The Trainer’s Toolkit is the perfect addition to any TCG Player’s collection, containing cards critical to building functioning decks. While I am not in love with the Squawkabilly ex theme, the bonus Pomo is hardly the focus of this perfectly packed present.

Article continues after ad

The Trainer’s Toolkit 2024 includes the following:

50 deck-building cards encompassing Trainer, Supporter, Special Energy, and pomo Pokemon cards

4 TCG Booster Packs

65 Card Sleeves

Deck Builder guide

Damage counter set

Coin

Condition markers

For only $34.99 on The Pokemon Center website, Amazon, and in card shops, players can ensure they have plenty of core deck-building components on hand, and you still get to open a few booster packs, despite the toolkit not being a special collection set.

Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection (Shiny Zamazenta & Shiny Zacian)

If you aren’t over Galar yet and are missing the Sword and Shield era of the TCG, you are in luck. The Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collections were some of the last to drop for the previous gen. They feature figures of Shiny Zamazenta or Zacian, matching enamel pins of the featured Legendary, themed card sleeves, a Pomo V card, and 11 Crown Zenith booster packs.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is one of my personal favorite collections from Sword & Shield. The figures sit perfectly on a desk, and the presentation of the box makes for an excellent gift-opening experience. At $59.99 on The Pokemon Center website, it is only slightly more than an ETB and offers plenty for fans to enjoy.

While shortages for Surging Sparks make it a less-than-ideal pick for the holidays this year, the wide variety of previously released options is sure to provide the perfect gift solution for your Pokemon TCG enthusiasts. With Prismatic Evolutions set for release after the start of 2025, the TCG really is a gift that keeps on giving.