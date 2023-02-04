Best moveset for Noivern in Pokemon Go: Is Boomburst any good?

Noivern now has access to the new move Boomburst in Pokemon Go, so we’re taking a look at the best moveset it can learn for the Go Battle League.

The Kalos region’s Flying/Dragon-type Noibat is the star of the February Community Day in Pokemon Go, which means many people will be evolving their very first Noivern and wondering whether it’s any good.

Considering that Noivern is one of the most time-consuming species to add to your Pokedex in Pokemon Go, requiring a massive 400 Candy before you can evolve it, it’s even more important to know what’s up.

Below, you’ll find the best moveset to teach Noivern, and a brief analysis of its performance in the Pokemon Go Battle League.

Niantic

Best moveset for Noivern in Pokemon Go

One of the best movesets for Noivern in Pokemon Go is Air Slash as a Fast Move with Boomburst and Psychic as Charged Moves.

It’s worth pointing out, though, that Noivern is generally considered to be pretty terrible in Pokemon Go, so even with the moveset above, it’s not going to be winning many matchups in the Go Battle League.

All moves Noivern can learn in Pokemon Go

Noivern can learn two potential Fast Moves and four potential Charged Moves in Pokemon Go, which we’ve listed below:

Noivern Fast Moves

Air Slash (Flying)

Bite (Dark)

Noivern Charged Moves

Boomburst (Normal)

Draco Meteor (Dragon)

Heat Wave (Fire)

Hurricane (Flying)

Psychic (Psychic)

Is Noivern with Boomburst any good in Pokemon Go?

Boomburst is a new move that’s exclusive to Noivern (for now) in Pokemon Go, and the good news is that it’s actually pretty great, dishing out a whopping 150 damage that will be largely unresisted thanks to its Normal typing.

Now for the bad news: Boomburst alone is not enough to make Noivern viable. What this Pokemon really needs is a decent Fast Move that can generate energy quickly, as well as a low-cost Charged Move for baiting shields.

It doesn’t have access to either of those things right now, so unless that changes at some point in the future, Noivern will remain just another Pokedex filler… even with Boomburst under the hood.

Now that you know Noivern’s best moveset, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

