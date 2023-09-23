Best moveset for Vikavolt in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

For those who have Vikavolt in Pokemon Go, here’s an overview of the best moveset in the mobile game and its potential power.

Vikavolt is the final evolution form of Grubbin, the focus of the Pokemon Go September 2023 Community Day event. Those who catch Grubbin during the event and then evolve it under the right conditions can get Volt Switch as a Fast Move.

Since Grubbin and Vikavolt will be easily obtainable in September 2023, it’s fair to wonder about the power that this Bug/Electric-type Pokemon has in Pokemon Go.

Let’s take a look at Vikavolt’s best moveset in Pokemon Go, plus whether it has any viability in PvP play.

Vikavolt’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

The preferred moveset for Vikavolt is Volt Switch as the Fast Move and X-Scissor and Discharge as the Charged Moves.

Volt Switch makes sense for a number of reasons. One, it’s an Electric-type move that gets the same type attack bonus. Second, it does have a considerable amount of added power as compared to its other Fast Move options.

Discharge and X-Scissor are the two preferred Charge Moves, and both do get the STAB bonus.

All moves Vikavolt can learn in Pokemon Go

These are all the moves that Vikavolt can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Bug Bite (Bug)

Spark (Electric)

Mud-Slap (Ground)

Volt Switch (Electric)*

Charged Moves

Discharge (Electric)

X-Scissor (Bug)

Crunch (Dark)

*indicates Community Day move

Is Vikavolt any good in Pokemon Go?

Based on the meta in Pokemon Go, Vikavolt is not a viable creature to use on a consistent basis in PvP play.

As of September 2023, Vikavolt ranks outside of the top 300 in PvPoke‘s Great League rankings. And in the Ultra League, Vikavolt just can’t hang in against the Legendaries and ranks outside the top 200.

