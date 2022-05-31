If you’ve caught or evolved a Vaporeon in Pokemon Go you might be wondering what its best moveset is, and whether it’s any good for the Go Battle League – here’s everything you need to know.

Vaporeon is a powerful Water-type Pokemon and along with a collection of other elemental themed Pokemon, is an evolved form of Eevee. It’s also one of the original 151 Pokemon. The key to victory in battle is utilizing this Pokemon’s best moveset and avoiding opponents it’s weak against.

As a Water-type Pokemon, Vaporeon has a range of weaknesses, but the ‘mon can also inflict torrents of moisture-based mayhem on unsuspecting enemies. Here’s the best moveset for Vaporeon to make it a champion in the Pokemon Go Battle League.

Contents

Vaporeon best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Vaporeon in Pokemon Go is Water Gun as a Fast Move and Hydro Pump as a Charged Move.

There are four potential Fast Moves to choose between for Vaporeon, but Water Gun is the obvious choice for both PvP battles and Raids, as it features a high damage output and decent energy generation

Pair this with Hydro Pump as a Charged Move and you’ll be able to deal some epic levels Water-type damage. Most of Vaporeon’s other charged moves are also Water-type moves, but Hydro Pump does the most damage.

You can also select Last Resort, an Elite Charged Move that does Normal-type damage.

All moves Vaporeon can learn in Pokemon Go

Vaporeon can learn one Fast Move and four Charged Moves in PvP in Pokemon Go, and we’ve listed them all below:

Vaporeon Fast Moves

Water Gun (Water-type)

Vaporeon Charged Moves

Aqua Tail (Water-type)

Hydro Pump (Water-type)

Scald (Water-type)

Last Resort (Normal-type)

Is Vaporeon any good in Pokemon Go?

Vaporeon is a useful option for your team if you want to use a reliable Water-type combatant, although the Pokemon is admittedly hard to recommend for Battle League. It’s especially weak against Electric and Grass-type Pokemon.

The good news is that Vaporeon has quite a few resistances, including against Fire, Ice, Steel, and other Water-type Pokemon.

Vaporeon has gotten progressively less impressive in Pokemon Go as more species have been added. We’d advise against using it in the restricted Great League and Ultra League matches.

We’d recommend you avoid using it completely in the Master League. A Pokemon like Kryogre would be a much safer option.

