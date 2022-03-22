Best moveset for Tapu Lele in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Now that Tapu Lele has made its debut in Pokemon Go, many players will be wondering what its best moveset is – and whether this Legendary Pokemon is actually any good.

As part of the Lush Jungle event, another guardian deity has made its arrival in Pokemon Go. This time it’s Tapu Lele, the dual Psychic/Fairy-type Legendary, which is currently appearing in 5-Star Raid Battles.

Once you’ve managed to defeat and catch a Tapu Lele for your own collection, you’ll probably want to know what its best moveset is to take true advantage of its power in Raids and the Pokemon Go Battle League.

Contents

Tapu Lele best moveset in Pokemon Go

One of the best movesets you can teach Tapu Lele in Pokemon Go is Confusion as a Fast Move combined with Psyshock and Moonblast as Charged Moves.

Astonish is a pretty bad Fast Move, so make sure you have Confusion. Now that we’re on the Psychic-type path, it’s a good idea to go with the STAB-boosted Psyshock, which is a solid Charged Move.

Finally, if you can afford a secondary Charged Move, go with the Fairy-type Moonblast to add some extra coverage to Tapu Lele’s moveset. As an added bonus, this attack will also benefit from STAB.

All moves Tapu Lele can learn in Pokemon Go

Tapu Lele can learn two Fast Moves and four Charged Moves which cover a variety of types. You can see them all below:

Tapu Lele Fast Moves

Confusion (Psychic)

Astonish (Ghost)

Tapu Lele Charged Moves

Psyshock (Psychic)

Moonblast (Fairy)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Future Sight (Psychic)

Is Tapu Lele any good in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately, just like its fellow guardian deity Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele isn’t that great in Pokemon Go.

It’s certainly not terrible, and it does show some potential in the Master League when it’s powered up with enough Candy and taught an optimal moveset, but ultimately, it’s a high cost with not much in return.

A big reason why Tapu Lele struggles to perform across the board is that it lacks access to the brilliant Fairy-type Fast Move, Charm, which is an attack it could learn in the mainline Pokemon games.

Hopefully, Tapu Lele will receive Charm in a future event to make it more viable in both Raid Battles and the Go Battle League.

