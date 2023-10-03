Best moveset for Slowbro in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

For those with a new Slowbro in Pokemon Go, here’s an overview of the best moveset for the Gen 1 Pokemon and whether it can hold its own in PvP play.

Thanks to the introduction of the Galarian Slowpoke, there are several options for those who want to use Slowbro, a Gen 1 Pokemon that received an alternate form in the Galar region.

We will focus on the original version of Slowbro. What moveset should Go players look to use for the Water/Psychic-type creature?

Here’s a breakdown of Slowbro’s best moveset in Pokemon Go and whether the Water/Psychic-type Pokemon is any good.

Slowbro’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Slowbro is to go with Confusion as a Fast Move and Surf and Ice Beam as Charged Moves.

Slowbro can only work with two Fast Moves, so there aren’t many options. Confusion does have more DPS and roughly the same EPS as Bubble Gun, so we’ll go with the former.

Surf and Ice Beam, meanwhile, can provide a nice punch and don’t take too much Energy to use.

All moves Slowbro can learn in Pokemon Go

Here are all the moves that Slowbro can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Water Gun (Water)

Confusion (Psychic)

Charged Moves

Ice Beam (Ice)

Return (Normal)

Water Pulse (Water)

Psychic (Psychic)

Surf (Water)

Is Slowbro any good in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately, one could do better with other Pokemon in Pokemon Go PvP than Slowbro. PvPoke ranked Slowbro at #305 in the Great League as of October 2023. And in fact, Galarian Slowbro actually ranks slightly higher

Slowbro, specifically XL Slowbro, does slightly better in the Ultra League. However, it can’t manage to get into the #200 in PvPoke’s rankings.

